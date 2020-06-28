Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
852 S HARRISON ST
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM
852 S HARRISON ST
852 South Harrison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
852 South Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have any available units?
852 S HARRISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 852 S HARRISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
852 S HARRISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 S HARRISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 852 S HARRISON ST offers parking.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have a pool?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have accessible units?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
