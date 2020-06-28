All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 852 S HARRISON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
852 S HARRISON ST
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

852 S HARRISON ST

852 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

852 South Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 S HARRISON ST have any available units?
852 S HARRISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 852 S HARRISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
852 S HARRISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 S HARRISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 852 S HARRISON ST offers parking.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have a pool?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have accessible units?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 S HARRISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 S HARRISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University