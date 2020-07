Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delancey at Shirlington Village boasts sophisticated amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in Arlington, VA. Enjoy thoughtful finishes and choose from our spacious floor plans including lofts, one and two bedroom apartment homes, or prestigious penthouses with private balconies or rooftop terraces. Unwind at our outdoor pool or work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Our apartments in Arlington are within walking distance of gourmet ethnic restaurants, art film houses, and the winding bike trails of Shirlington. Known as one of the top neighborhoods in the Washington DC Metro Area, Delancey at Shirlington Village is just minutes from the Pentagon and Pentagon City Metro station, the National Mall, Reagan National Airport, and I-395. Shop nearby boutique stores, and enjoy access to the best of Downtown Washington DC and Northern Virginia. Call today to tour Delancey at Shirlington - one of Arlington’s most prestigious addresses.