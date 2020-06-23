Rent Calculator
5802 4TH ST S
5802 4th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
5802 4th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 5802 4th St S Arlington, VA - Property Id: 95006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95006
Property Id 95006
(RLNE4632433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5802 4TH ST S have any available units?
5802 4TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5802 4TH ST S have?
Some of 5802 4TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5802 4TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
5802 4TH ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 4TH ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 4TH ST S is pet friendly.
Does 5802 4TH ST S offer parking?
No, 5802 4TH ST S does not offer parking.
Does 5802 4TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 4TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 4TH ST S have a pool?
No, 5802 4TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 5802 4TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 5802 4TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 4TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 4TH ST S has units with dishwashers.
