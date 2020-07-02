3316 2nd Street South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

2 Master Suites! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, SS, tbl space + huge pantry. Lots of natural light from multiple bay windows. Expansive liv/din combo w/ hardwood+ new light fixture. 2 MasterBR options w/ updated baths, wall length closets. Cozy family room w/ FP opens to fenced in patio, backs to greens. 1.25 mi to Ballston Metro, steps to bus. Minutes to Pentagon +DC!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available 8/8/18

