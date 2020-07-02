All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3316 2nd Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3316 2nd Street South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3316 2nd Street South

3316 2nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3316 2nd Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Master Suites! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, SS, tbl space + huge pantry. Lots of natural light from multiple bay windows. Expansive liv/din combo w/ hardwood+ new light fixture. 2 MasterBR options w/ updated baths, wall length closets. Cozy family room w/ FP opens to fenced in patio, backs to greens. 1.25 mi to Ballston Metro, steps to bus. Minutes to Pentagon +DC!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available 8/8/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 2nd Street South have any available units?
3316 2nd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3316 2nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
3316 2nd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 2nd Street South pet-friendly?
No, 3316 2nd Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3316 2nd Street South offer parking?
No, 3316 2nd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 3316 2nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 2nd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 2nd Street South have a pool?
No, 3316 2nd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 3316 2nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 3316 2nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 2nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 2nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 2nd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 2nd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street
Arlington, VA 22202
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University