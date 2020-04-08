82 WESTCOURT LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Impeccable & Fully furnished home at desirable subdivision. Dramatic entry & high ceilings afford natural light throughout this home that shows like new! Many quality upgrades! Professional grade kitchen opens to family room, great entertaining. Luxury master suite downstairs w/architectural details & tranquil bath. Lots of room for all with 3 beds & game/rm upstairs. Charming courtyard with a casita w/full bath, great office. Spacious covered porch & lush landscaping overlooks greenbelt & private yard.