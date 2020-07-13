All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

OXLY Apartments

5810 Utsa Dr · (501) 273-1875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2324 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 3112 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 2349 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2321 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2325 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2225 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from OXLY Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
yoga
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle. Our one and two bedroom homes offer spacious floor plans that come fully equipped with modern features and designer finishes that will make you feel right at home.

Our wide selection of layouts provide residents the option to choose their perfect home. Experience open-concept floor plans in either our one or two bedroom models. No matter which home you select, you’ll have access to top-tier interior features, including a stainless steel appliance package for chefs of all skill levels, natural stone countertops throughout your kitchen, and spa-inspired finishes in your bathroom.

Throughout our community, you will discover stunning amenities to enjoy each and every day. Get outside and take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool and outdoor grilling area, or hang out and get to know your neighbors in the private resident lounge.

Our convenient location, just down the road from the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom), $250 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does OXLY Apartments have any available units?
OXLY Apartments has 28 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does OXLY Apartments have?
Some of OXLY Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is OXLY Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
OXLY Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is OXLY Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, OXLY Apartments is pet friendly.
Does OXLY Apartments offer parking?
Yes, OXLY Apartments offers parking.
Does OXLY Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, OXLY Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does OXLY Apartments have a pool?
Yes, OXLY Apartments has a pool.
Does OXLY Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, OXLY Apartments has accessible units.
Does OXLY Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, OXLY Apartments has units with dishwashers.

