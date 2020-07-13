OXLY Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging carport clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance courtyard guest parking key fob access lobby online portal yoga

Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle. Our one and two bedroom homes offer spacious floor plans that come fully equipped with modern features and designer finishes that will make you feel right at home.



Our wide selection of layouts provide residents the option to choose their perfect home. Experience open-concept floor plans in either our one or two bedroom models. No matter which home you select, you’ll have access to top-tier interior features, including a stainless steel appliance package for chefs of all skill levels, natural stone countertops throughout your kitchen, and spa-inspired finishes in your bathroom.



Throughout our community, you will discover stunning amenities to enjoy each and every day. Get outside and take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool and outdoor grilling area, or hang out and get to know your neighbors in the private resident lounge.



Our convenient location, just down the road from the