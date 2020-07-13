14 Apartments under $600 for rent in San Antonio, TX

AL
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool, picnic tables and DVD movie library. Convenient location close to Pearsall Park, I-410 and the VIA Bus Line. Units feature walk in closets, solar screens and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
49 Units Available
Highland Hills
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
749 sqft
This property is near the City Base Landing shopping mall and Pickwell Park. Community amenities include a bilingual staff, swimming pool and playground. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$594
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$642
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
610 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$599
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
College Park
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$585
1111 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1731 sqft
Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Lake
1624 Kentucky Ave
1624 Kentucky Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177 LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life! Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Springvale
118 Aldrich Dr
118 Aldrich Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
LiveSNUG-ROOM 4Rent- Lackland AFB - Property Id: 174184 LiveSNUG offers rooms ready for you. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs)in a residential house with a maximum of 5 people.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
931 Poinsettia
931 Poinsettia Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
564 sqft
Beautiful and Classic 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in San Antonio, with Off-Street Uncovered Parking Included! Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult. One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
San Jose
611 W HARDING BLVD
611 West Harding Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
Great Rental in the Harlandale School District. You will be close to shopping and major highways. This one will not last long!!!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Heights
226 BELMONT
226 Belmont Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique efficiency ready for immediate move-in with all bills paid. This property features fresh paint, ceiling fan, built-in shelves, and all appliances. Shared foyer and street parking only. Conveniently located to Ft.
Results within 1 mile of San Antonio

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$582
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Rent Report
San Antonio

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

