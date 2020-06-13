/
live oak
Last updated June 13 2020
222 Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
11005 Crystal Plain
11005 Crystal Plain, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2095 sqft
- *2 STORY, 3 BDRM, 2.5 BATH IN CUL-DE-SAC*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*ISLAND KITCHEN*LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY*BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS*VERY LARGE BACK FENCED YARD*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED*SORRY, NO PETS* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632952)
1 Unit Available
14007 Roslin Forest
14007 Roslin Forest, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2946 sqft
- GREAT 4 BR HOME IN BRIDLEWOOD PARK. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HAS HOME OFFICE/FOYER AT ENTRANCE TO HOME. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN. BIG GAME ROOM. NICE BACK YARD. (RLNE5524761)
1 Unit Available
13407 Overlook Bluff
13407 Overlook Bluff, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1770 sqft
READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
6807 Elmwood Crest
6807 Elmwood Crest, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2721 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1814 sqft
LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!
1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.
1 Unit Available
518 Shin Oak Drive
518 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 518 Shin Oak Drive in Live Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
1 Unit Available
14428 Waddesdon Bluff
14428 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex. Floor plan is well laid out with bedrooms at opposite ends.. Within walking distance to middle school. Features separate bedrooms, fireplace. Easy access to 1604 & I 35.
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
12422 Alexandria
12422 Alexandria Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
LOCATION!!!! - Great house 3/2/2 New SS appliances, laminate flooring all around the house. Large back cover patio to enjoy family and friends Near Wurzbach PRWY, and HWY 35, Shopping centers No puppies younger than 2 years and no aggressive breeds.
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.
1 Unit Available
7410 Scordato Drive
7410 Scondato Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1844 sqft
Wonderful one story home located in Rolling Meadows subdivision. This property features laminate flooring in the living area, formal dining room, and office. Two eating areas, tile floor in the kitchen, breakfast area & bathrooms.
Converse
1 Unit Available
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6622 ARANCIONE AVE
6622 Arancione Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Move in ready 3/2 with granite countertops, open living area with tile floors downstairs. Minutes from 1604 and I35 and Fort Sam Houston Fenced in backyard for quiet evenings outside.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Live Oak rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Live Oak area include Northeast Lakeview College, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Live Oak from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.
