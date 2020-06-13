/
converse
205 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX📍
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Converse
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Converse
10440 Dakota River
10440 Dakota River, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2415 sqft
Randolph Air Force Base, Converse - Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing! For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing Please apply online at fsppmtx.
Converse
9818 Copper Creek
9818 Coppercreek, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2393 sqft
Converse~4 Bedroom Home~Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included~No Carpet~Fresh Interior Paint - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile flooring downstairs and laminated wood flooring upstairs.
Converse
8522 Amistad Cove
8522 Amistad Cv, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Converse
8806 Secluded Drive
8806 Secluded Drive, Converse, TX
Studio
$1,325
1468 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
5202 Everett Loop
5202 Everett Loop, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,701
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Converse
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Converse
522 Erna Drive
522 Erna Drive, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1196 sqft
Cozy Home in Well Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Converse
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.
Converse
10690 Pablo Way
10690 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1207 sqft
This almost NEW floor plan is a three bedrooms, two bathrooms single story home that features and open floor plan. The kitchen bar overlooks the family room.
Converse
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.
Converse
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Converse
8826 Arabian King
8826 Arabian King, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1662 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Converse
9310 DAYSTAR PT
9310 Daystar Port, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1624 sqft
NICE CONDITION, OWNER WILL FURNISH BASIC YARD SERVICE, TENANT MUST WATER TREES AND GRASS, HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM. UTILITY UPSTAIRS INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER IN "AS IS" CONDITION. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. LOCATED IN CUL DE SAC.
3826 Colemans Run
3826 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2021 sqft
Cute 2 story with great curb appeal this brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a game room. Wood vinyl plank flooring, faux wood blinds, and ceiling fans.
Converse
507 DOLLY DR
507 Dolly Drive, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2439 sqft
Great home with many upgrades including, French Doors, tiled floors, Wood floors, lights and many more. Close to RAFB, BAMC, shopping and easy access to highways
Converse
201 HILLTOP AVE
201 Hilltop Avenue, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
Awesome rental!! Home includes, recently replaced AC unit. Walk-in Shower and many more extras! You can enjoy quite evenings playing with the kids in the huge tree lined back yard.
Converse
9818 Autumn Valley
9818 Autumn Valley, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
All tile floors everywhere, lots of windows and fresh updated paint make this home very attractive. Utility room and pantry just off the kitchen is convenient. 2 full baths are a plus.
Converse
9415 Hanover Sky
9415 Hanover Sky, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Located in the Judson ISD, Randolph AFB is directly across from the community. Close to restaurants, The Forum shopping, easy access to North Loop 1604, IH 10, IH 35. Sprinkler system in front and side.
Converse
9523 Bent Tree Hollow
9523 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1661 sqft
Pristine rental home in Hanover Cove, shows like a model home! Quiet cul-de-sac lot. Only 2.3 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military tenants! Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room.
Converse
10030 Sierra Pass
10030 Sierra Pass, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1611 sqft
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
11005 Crystal Plain
11005 Crystal Plain, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2095 sqft
- *2 STORY, 3 BDRM, 2.5 BATH IN CUL-DE-SAC*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*ISLAND KITCHEN*LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY*BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS*VERY LARGE BACK FENCED YARD*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED*SORRY, NO PETS* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632952)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Converse, the median rent is $895 for a studio, $1,102 for a 1-bedroom, $1,386 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,833 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Converse, check out our monthly Converse Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Converse area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Converse from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.
