Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

227 Cheap Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Uptown Loop
8 Units Available
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Highland Hills
37 Units Available
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This small community is a short drive from area freeways and is near area parks, shopping, and retail. Residents benefit from ample green space and on-site parking. A balcony or patio is provided. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
Shady Oaks
25 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
$
40 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
6 Units Available
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
890 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Windcrest
6 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Leon Valley Ranches
14 Units Available
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
945 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes in San Antonio's lush Leon Valley, not far from the Southwest Research Institute and Lackland Air Force Base. Large living spaces with modern interiors. Hot tub with cabana, on-site maintenance and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
84 Units Available
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$718
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$766
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
1246 sqft
LIV at Westover Hills ia a brand-new 62 and better senior living community, located in the wonderful Westover Hills area of San Antonio, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vance Jackson
13 Units Available
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1143 sqft
Premier amenities include two relaxing pools with poolside WiFi, clothing care centers, resident activities, and more. Cable- and Internet-ready apartments come with fully furnished kitchens, hardwood molding, and other designer features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vance Jackson
12 Units Available
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
910 sqft
Traditional homes in a leafy community with breathtaking views, close to Interstate 10 and Hobby Middle School. Central air conditioning in rooms. Planned resident activities and premier relocation program. Cable and internet ready.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shady Oaks
30 Units Available
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1278 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shady Oaks
11 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vance Jackson
17 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mahncke Park
6 Units Available
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$810
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1147 sqft
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
990 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
37 Units Available
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1291 sqft
Located off of I-10 in northwest San Antonio, near public transportation and shopping. One, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with private, screened-in patios, hardwood flooring and laundry rooms. Carport parking available for a small monthly fee.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
54 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
771 sqft
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
17 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Rent Report
San Antonio

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

