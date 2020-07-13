584 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
$
21 Units Available
Lavaca
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
20 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
50 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1398 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
23 Units Available
Stone Oak
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1404 sqft
Pool, clubhouse and state-of-the-art gym available. Apartments with wood plank flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In North San Antonio, with easy access to Loop 1604, and near many shopping, dining and nightlife destinations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1066 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms.Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guidedtours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours viavideo chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
30 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
68 Units Available
Thelka
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$999
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,031
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Huntleigh Park
The Stella
4835 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$873
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1144 sqft
Now Leasing! Welcome to The Stella! Located near downtown San Antonio, this new & affordable community offers stunning and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Stella boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors,
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
42 Units Available
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1341 sqft
Located in the Medical Center with shopping and dining just steps away. Newly renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, upgraded kitchens and private patio/balcony. Poolside TV lounge and a decked-out fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
10 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
58 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
946 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.**
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$970
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,162
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Lone Star
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in the Southtown Arts District sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Acero Southtown, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1195 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

