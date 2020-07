Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking alarm system business center carport clubhouse pool table tennis court volleyball court

Preston Peak Apartment Homes sit high above the San Antonio Medical Center skyline. Offering five distinctive floor plans including one and two bedroom apartments to choose from, each apartment home has its own unique characteristics for enhancing comfort, style and exquisite design. An abundant variety of community amenities completes the spirit of Preston Peak. Unwind at our cyber cafe or take a jog along our jogging trail. Our superb location in the distinguished Medical Center allows easy access to all of San Antonios finest attractions. Preston Peak's location provides an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs. Your new home is only a few steps away from Huebner Oaks Shopping Center and The Shops at LaCantera or enjoy a movie at AMC Huebner Oaks 24. Our community is within minutes of the finest universities such as The University of Texas Health Science Center, St. Mary's University, and the University of Texas at San Antonio, ...