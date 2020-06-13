341 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX📍
Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all.
Alamo Heights does not offer a lot in the way of places to rent, even though the cost of living and the cost of renting are higher than both the state and the national averages. It's a highly sought-after area for those looking to snap up one-bedroom apartments for rent or all-bills-paid apartments. After all, it's in the ideal "slot" when it comes to commuting to San Antonio and the surrounding suburbs. As such, when you do find a month to month in Alamo Heights, and you do like what you see, then don't you be hesitant. Fill out the necessary paperwork, pay up on the down payment, which will usually involve a month's rent in advance in addition to the equivalent of a month's rental as a deposit, and that way you'll be sure to avoid too much frustration with respect to your search for a pad.
How Long?
It's wise to allow six weeks minimum to conduct your quest. Any shorter than that, and you'll be pushing your luck to the point of little to no redemption. Furthermore, it's best to avoid searching over the weekends and when it's a local holiday. You'll find that if you try, landlords and realtors are not overly keen to entertain you.
It may be costly to rent in Alamo Heights, but there are plenty of advantages in doing so. Not least is the fact that the amount of local amenities, almost irrespective of the neighborhood you choose to reside in, are more than bountiful.
Alamo Heights: Renting an apartment in downtown Alamo Heights will no doubt tick every one of your boxes. With easy access to all the amenities that you'd expect to find in the center of a small city, you'll be hard-pressed not to discover what you want.
Townsend Avenue: Affording easy access to a number of local amenities including one grocery store, three banks and 13 restaurants -- Paloma Blanca Mexican and Sorrento Pizza & Restaurant being two of the most popular choices -- Townsend Avenue is a fantastic place to find an apartment rental!
Willshire Terrace: if you're desperate to have a choice of local amenities sitting almost literally on your doorstep, then Willshire Terrace is certainly the place for you! There are six grocery stores in close proximity, including the Boricua Food Market on Corinne Drive and a Walmart on Austin Highway. There's also one gas station, four banks and no less than 20 restaurants, all within easy walking distance. If you're in the habit of driving a car to attend to your errands, that will soon become a thing of the past, should you decide to relocate to Willshire Terrace!
The one attraction that perhaps stands out among all the others in Alamo Heights is the Toilet Seat Museum, located on Abiso. Admission to the collection of fascinating "artworks" is entirely free, so there's absolutely no reason not to go!