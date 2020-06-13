Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

341 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Alamo Heights
4 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1119 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
348 Redwood St
348 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1457 sqft
BLUE BONNET HILLS 3-BEDROOM - Gorgeously-Renovated Home in Popular Blue Bonnet Hills-Area of Alamo Heights * This 1930's home was taken to the studs & renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
355 Redwood St
355 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1236 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
219 Hubbard St
219 Hubbard Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2920 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
107 ROSEMARY AVE
107 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1526 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath Alamo Heights cottage. This completely updated one-story home is located on a quiet street in Bluebonnet Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
740 ESTES AVE
740 Estes Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
921 sqft
Charming Alamo Heights Cottage* Hardwood Floors*High Ceilings * Built Ins* Window Seat* Walk In Closet* Central H/A*Comfortable Front Porch*Washer/Dryer Connections* Easy Access to 281 @ Hildebrand*Walk to Cambridge Elementary & Olmos Basin -

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
347 Redwood St
347 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1138 sqft
Beautiful Granite and Stainless Kitchen in this Charming Alamo Heights Bungalow featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors DOUBLE CARPORT, Totally Awesome rear party deck, and Cozy Front Porch ...
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,734
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Oak Park - Northwood
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Terrell Heights
25 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
215 Wesley
215 Wesley Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
924 sqft
THE PINK HOUSE - THE PINK HOUSE! THIS 2 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IS THE EPITOME OF CHARM. CAN RENT WITH ALL, SOME, OR NONE, OF THE GORGEOUS FURNITURE IN THE PICTURES. LARGE CARPORT IN REAR OF PROPERTY FOR PARKING. OPEN SPACE INSIDE, TONS OF UPDATES.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
212 Carnahan St
212 Carnahan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2369 sqft
Immaculate almost new home in one of the hottest neighborhoods off Broadway St. Close to downtown & within walking distance to Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Central Market, Witte Museum, Park, SA Zoo & Univ of Incarnate Word.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*All appliances, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator included*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
301 Irvington Dr
301 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.
City GuideAlamo Heights
The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all.

Moving to Alamo Heights

Alamo Heights does not offer a lot in the way of places to rent, even though the cost of living and the cost of renting are higher than both the state and the national averages. It's a highly sought-after area for those looking to snap up one-bedroom apartments for rent or all-bills-paid apartments. After all, it's in the ideal "slot" when it comes to commuting to San Antonio and the surrounding suburbs. As such, when you do find a month to month in Alamo Heights, and you do like what you see, then don't you be hesitant. Fill out the necessary paperwork, pay up on the down payment, which will usually involve a month's rent in advance in addition to the equivalent of a month's rental as a deposit, and that way you'll be sure to avoid too much frustration with respect to your search for a pad.

How Long?

It's wise to allow six weeks minimum to conduct your quest. Any shorter than that, and you'll be pushing your luck to the point of little to no redemption. Furthermore, it's best to avoid searching over the weekends and when it's a local holiday. You'll find that if you try, landlords and realtors are not overly keen to entertain you.

Neighborhoods in Alamo Heights

It may be costly to rent in Alamo Heights, but there are plenty of advantages in doing so. Not least is the fact that the amount of local amenities, almost irrespective of the neighborhood you choose to reside in, are more than bountiful.

Alamo Heights: Renting an apartment in downtown Alamo Heights will no doubt tick every one of your boxes. With easy access to all the amenities that you'd expect to find in the center of a small city, you'll be hard-pressed not to discover what you want.

Townsend Avenue: Affording easy access to a number of local amenities including one grocery store, three banks and 13 restaurants -- Paloma Blanca Mexican and Sorrento Pizza & Restaurant being two of the most popular choices -- Townsend Avenue is a fantastic place to find an apartment rental!

Willshire Terrace: if you're desperate to have a choice of local amenities sitting almost literally on your doorstep, then Willshire Terrace is certainly the place for you! There are six grocery stores in close proximity, including the Boricua Food Market on Corinne Drive and a Walmart on Austin Highway. There's also one gas station, four banks and no less than 20 restaurants, all within easy walking distance. If you're in the habit of driving a car to attend to your errands, that will soon become a thing of the past, should you decide to relocate to Willshire Terrace!

Living in Alamo Heights

The one attraction that perhaps stands out among all the others in Alamo Heights is the Toilet Seat Museum, located on Abiso. Admission to the collection of fascinating "artworks" is entirely free, so there's absolutely no reason not to go!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alamo Heights?
The average rent price for Alamo Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,860.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alamo Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Alamo Heights area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alamo Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alamo Heights from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City.

