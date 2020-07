Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bike storage internet access cats allowed elevator garage parking hot tub package receiving shuffle board

Currently our office is open for virtual tours. Please schedule yours today! The River House is currently offering new, urban apartments for rent on the Museum Reach of the San Antonio River. These downtown San Antonio apartments are the only property located on the river, offering the ultimate address. The River House Apartments offer spacious living with all the finest finishes and features you deserve. Hang out on our fourth floor terrace overlooking the San Antonio River and downtown - the perfect spot to meet with your neighbors, enjoy some time in the sun, or take in the wonderful views of the San Antonio River. Bring a meal up to our separate dining terrace. It's a comfortable space for smaller get-togethers, but with the same amazing convenience and views of the larger terrace. The infinity-edge pool includes a beach entry and tanning deck with plenty of room to enjoy a nice swim. Host a party or gather with friends and neighbors in our wonderful clubhouse with its own ...