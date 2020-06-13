/
/
helotes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX📍
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Helotes
1 Unit Available
11206 BURNT SIENNA
11206 Burnt Sienna, Helotes, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,290
3390 sqft
First time Rental Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with game room located in beautiful Hearthstone subdivision. Home sits on a gorgeous 3/4 acre lot with mature trees.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Helotes
1 Unit Available
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4300 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659 Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Helotes
1 Unit Available
10928 Parrigin Rd
10928 Parrigin Road, Helotes, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
All utilities (electricity, water and cable) included in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the desirable neighborhood of Helotes Ranch Acres! Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Separate dining room and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Helotes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
College Park
32 Units Available
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
968 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
39 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
15 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1712 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1988 sqft
Near Steubing Elementary School. Beautiful finishes including granite countertops, updated appliances and washer/dryer hookup. On-site amenities offer a playground, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9743 Mill Path
9743 Mill Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
9743 Mill Path Available 07/10/20 Large Single Story in Gated Community! - Large single story home in the desirable Laura Heights Subdivision.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Saxon Forest
8922 Saxon Forest, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3309 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan separate dining, and plantation shutters throughout the home. Large gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9623 Mustang Farm
9623 Mustang Farm, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1563 sqft
Three Bedroom / two full bath home located in the desirable Wild Horse subdivision, Available 8/3/20. This charming home boasts an open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space including island & breakfast nook.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
1 Unit Available
8815 GUSTINE DR
8815 Gustine Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1991 sqft
IMPECCABLY KEPT OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HIGH CEILINGS, GORGEOUS TILEWORK IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS & CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Braun's Farm
1 Unit Available
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
1 Unit Available
8806 Imperial Cross
8806 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2138 sqft
You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9310 Palomino Path
9310 Palomino Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1866 sqft
9310 Palomino Path Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath for Rent! - This is not your average home! Open layout with ceramic tile as you walk into your living and dining area combo. Dining area is right off of the circular breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Helotes
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
30 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
46 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$940
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
4 Units Available
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
996 sqft
Convenient to Loop 1604. 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious kitchens and bathrooms in a community offering scenic views and resort-style amenities. Detached garages and covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
202 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Friedrich Wilderness
35 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,156
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1567 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Helotes, the median rent is $881 for a studio, $1,085 for a 1-bedroom, $1,364 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,804 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Helotes, check out our monthly Helotes Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Helotes area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Helotes from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Universal City, and Live Oak.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX