226 Apartments for rent in Stone Oak, San Antonio, TX

Looking for an apartment to rent in Stone Oak shouldn’t be too difficult, since the highly in-demand area seems to be under nearly constant construction to add new apartment buildings. However, most premium communities like Stone Oak also charge higher-than- average rent, so it’s important to make sure you can prove that your income is at least three times your rent. Bring good employment references and previous rental references to vouch for your stability, too. Fortunately, many apartments and condos for rent in Stone Oak will allow you to bring a pet or two, but plan on paying extra deposits in exchange for the privilege.

Stone Oak is nestled at the gateway to the legendary Texas Hill Country, and those who love the outdoors have plenty of options to go out hiking at several scenic parks around the area. Panther Springs Park is a favorite among residents here, and they even have a popular dog park. Stone Oak Park is on the opposite end of the neighborhood and has a combination of paved and unpaved trails. The trails at both these parks are great for jogging or biking, and you’ll enjoy the scenic views—but be aware that it’s not unusual to see rattlesnakes and other creepy-crawlies here at times, so wear good shoes and use caution when venturing off the beaten path.

Apartments for rent in Stone Oak offer a wide range of amenities. Nearly all apartments will be in newer condition because Stone Oak is not a very old community. Some high-end luxury units even include marble floors, Subzero refrigerators, and 8-burner gas stoves. Many apartments also have gated entrances to increase your peace of mind. Nearly all apartments have pools on site so you can relax and cool off on those hot Texas days.

When you’ve had enough of big-city life and you want to retreat to a safe suburban environment with a high quality of life, there’s no place like Stone Oak.