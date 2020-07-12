226 Apartments for rent in Stone Oak, San Antonio, TX

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
96 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
24 Units Available
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
We are here to serve you virtually during regular business hours. Please call or email us today to take a personalized virtual tour and learn more about our engaging active adult lifestyle.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
23 Units Available
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1404 sqft
Pool, clubhouse and state-of-the-art gym available. Apartments with wood plank flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In North San Antonio, with easy access to Loop 1604, and near many shopping, dining and nightlife destinations.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1318 sqft
Proximity to U.S.-281 Access Road, the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, and Timberwood Park. Indulge in relaxing unit features, such as bathtub and carpeting. Enjoy fitness-focused community amenities, including a basketball court and 24-hr gym.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
254 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Vecina Apartment Villas, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in San Antonio, TX in the Stoneoak neighborhood, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertaining spaces.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1334 sqft
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1416 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1785 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
52 Units Available
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1339 sqft
Convenient to Highways 281 and 1604. Apartments feature kitchens with black appliances, bathrooms with granite counters and bedrooms with plush carpets. On-site clubhouse, park, fitness center and infinity pool. Community offers organized social activities.
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1411 sqft
Find your new home today at Club at Stone Oak Apartments! Settle into one of our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments and experience resort-style living at a great price.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
25 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
18 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
18 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20203 MESSINA
20203 Messina, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3606 sqft
Amazing property conveniently located off Blanco rd easy access to major highways and shopping. A true back yard paradise with lush landscaping amazing pool and tub, fire pit and dog kennel. Inside is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
331 KNIGHTS CROSS DR
331 Knights Cross Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3226 sqft
Spacious Stone Oak Beauty!! This home has over 3000 sq ft and has a great floor plan. Open the front door to a nice open hall way where you have your office and formal dining rm. Move into the big family room with nice windows for natural sunlight.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Peacock Haven
1402 Peacock Haven, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1895 sqft
Location, Location. AMAZING MOVE IN READY HOME IN A GATED STONE OAK SUBDIVISION! Centrally Located off Blanco Rd. with easy access to 1604/281/10.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20703 Cliff Park
20703 Cliff Park Lane, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3111 sqft
In the heart of Stone Oak. Master down, 3 bedrooms up with a loft study area and a HUGE open game room. Spectacular Kitchen open to family room with feature wall fireplace. Large deck area on corner lot with great views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 E Sonterra Blvd
607 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5730307)
Stone Oak
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Located an equal distance between San Antonio and the gorgeous Texas Hill Country, Stone Oak is the perfect mix of suburban life and gateway to country living. This master-planned community offers safe streets, excellent schools and an outstanding quality of life.

Transportation

  • Driving

Demographics

  • Young professionals
  • Baby boomers and retirees
  • Families with children

Close to:

  • Texas Hill Country

Contains:

  • US 281
  • Loop 1604
  • Club at Sonterra
  • The Vineyard Shopping Center
  • Panther Springs Park

Stone Oak in 3 Words: Upscale, safe, clean

Living in Stone Oak

If you were to create the perfect community, many people would wish for excellent schools, gorgeous housing, nearby shopping and gated communities for safety. The planners had all these in mind when they developed Stone Oak, a collection of master-planned communities that has become one of north San Antonio’s most sought-after addresses for those with the budgets to afford it.

One trip to Stone Oak will tell you right away if this is the kind of neighborhood where you want to rent your next home. You’ll see parents taking their kids to Toy Werks and see fit professionals jogging along the beautifully landscaped streets. Renters in Stone Oak are very intentionally avoiding the grit of urban life, preferring instead a very safe, family-friendly community.

Things to do in Stone Oak

Don’t let the cleanliness and safety fool you into thinking that Stone Oak is boring, though. You can drink and dance to electronic music at the Social House or chill at Nirvana Stone Oak—but be aware that both places get pretty packed and fill up early. Stone Oak also has a lot of great sports bars such as Cover 3 where you can catch a Spurs game on TV and get an excellent meal that’s far beyond the typical bar fare.

Dining in Stone Oak

You don’t have to go into downtown San Antonio to get a tasty meal or to have a romantic date night. While Stone Oak has all of the chain restaurants you could want, you can also get authentic (and cheap!) Mexican food at Tacos El Piquin or get the kind of amazing steak Texas is known for in an upscale environment at Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. You can get either New York or Chicago style pizza at Trilogy Pizza—locals say that this is where you’ll get the best pizza, regardless of which style of crust you prefer.

Getting around Stone Oak

There’s no escaping the fact that you’ll need a car if you live in Stone Oak. If you work in downtown San Antonio, you’ll also spend a lot of time in traffic, but most residents think it’s worth it to live in a safe community. The main shopping areas, such as Villages at Stone Oak, are somewhat walkable, and you can ride bikes on trails, but the neighborhood isn’t really designed to be pedestrian friendly. There are also very limited public bus options.

Renting in Stone Oak, San Antonio

Looking for an apartment to rent in Stone Oak shouldn’t be too difficult, since the highly in-demand area seems to be under nearly constant construction to add new apartment buildings. However, most premium communities like Stone Oak also charge higher-than- average rent, so it’s important to make sure you can prove that your income is at least three times your rent. Bring good employment references and previous rental references to vouch for your stability, too. Fortunately, many apartments and condos for rent in Stone Oak will allow you to bring a pet or two, but plan on paying extra deposits in exchange for the privilege.

Stone Oak is nestled at the gateway to the legendary Texas Hill Country, and those who love the outdoors have plenty of options to go out hiking at several scenic parks around the area. Panther Springs Park is a favorite among residents here, and they even have a popular dog park. Stone Oak Park is on the opposite end of the neighborhood and has a combination of paved and unpaved trails. The trails at both these parks are great for jogging or biking, and you’ll enjoy the scenic views—but be aware that it’s not unusual to see rattlesnakes and other creepy-crawlies here at times, so wear good shoes and use caution when venturing off the beaten path.

Apartments for rent in Stone Oak offer a wide range of amenities. Nearly all apartments will be in newer condition because Stone Oak is not a very old community. Some high-end luxury units even include marble floors, Subzero refrigerators, and 8-burner gas stoves. Many apartments also have gated entrances to increase your peace of mind. Nearly all apartments have pools on site so you can relax and cool off on those hot Texas days.

When you’ve had enough of big-city life and you want to retreat to a safe suburban environment with a high quality of life, there’s no place like Stone Oak.

