226 Apartments for rent in Stone Oak, San Antonio, TX
Located an equal distance between San Antonio and the gorgeous Texas Hill Country, Stone Oak is the perfect mix of suburban life and gateway to country living. This master-planned community offers safe streets, excellent schools and an outstanding quality of life.
Transportation
- Driving
Demographics
- Young professionals
- Baby boomers and retirees
- Families with children
Close to:
- Texas Hill Country
Contains:
- US 281
- Loop 1604
- Club at Sonterra
- The Vineyard Shopping Center
- Panther Springs Park
Stone Oak in 3 Words: Upscale, safe, clean
If you were to create the perfect community, many people would wish for excellent schools, gorgeous housing, nearby shopping and gated communities for safety. The planners had all these in mind when they developed Stone Oak, a collection of master-planned communities that has become one of north San Antonio’s most sought-after addresses for those with the budgets to afford it.
One trip to Stone Oak will tell you right away if this is the kind of neighborhood where you want to rent your next home. You’ll see parents taking their kids to Toy Werks and see fit professionals jogging along the beautifully landscaped streets. Renters in Stone Oak are very intentionally avoiding the grit of urban life, preferring instead a very safe, family-friendly community.
Don’t let the cleanliness and safety fool you into thinking that Stone Oak is boring, though. You can drink and dance to electronic music at the Social House or chill at Nirvana Stone Oak—but be aware that both places get pretty packed and fill up early. Stone Oak also has a lot of great sports bars such as Cover 3 where you can catch a Spurs game on TV and get an excellent meal that’s far beyond the typical bar fare.
You don’t have to go into downtown San Antonio to get a tasty meal or to have a romantic date night. While Stone Oak has all of the chain restaurants you could want, you can also get authentic (and cheap!) Mexican food at Tacos El Piquin or get the kind of amazing steak Texas is known for in an upscale environment at Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. You can get either New York or Chicago style pizza at Trilogy Pizza—locals say that this is where you’ll get the best pizza, regardless of which style of crust you prefer.
There’s no escaping the fact that you’ll need a car if you live in Stone Oak. If you work in downtown San Antonio, you’ll also spend a lot of time in traffic, but most residents think it’s worth it to live in a safe community. The main shopping areas, such as Villages at Stone Oak, are somewhat walkable, and you can ride bikes on trails, but the neighborhood isn’t really designed to be pedestrian friendly. There are also very limited public bus options.
Looking for an apartment to rent in Stone Oak shouldn’t be too difficult, since the highly in-demand area seems to be under nearly constant construction to add new apartment buildings. However, most premium communities like Stone Oak also charge higher-than- average rent, so it’s important to make sure you can prove that your income is at least three times your rent. Bring good employment references and previous rental references to vouch for your stability, too. Fortunately, many apartments and condos for rent in Stone Oak will allow you to bring a pet or two, but plan on paying extra deposits in exchange for the privilege.
Stone Oak is nestled at the gateway to the legendary Texas Hill Country, and those who love the outdoors have plenty of options to go out hiking at several scenic parks around the area. Panther Springs Park is a favorite among residents here, and they even have a popular dog park. Stone Oak Park is on the opposite end of the neighborhood and has a combination of paved and unpaved trails. The trails at both these parks are great for jogging or biking, and you’ll enjoy the scenic views—but be aware that it’s not unusual to see rattlesnakes and other creepy-crawlies here at times, so wear good shoes and use caution when venturing off the beaten path.
Apartments for rent in Stone Oak offer a wide range of amenities. Nearly all apartments will be in newer condition because Stone Oak is not a very old community. Some high-end luxury units even include marble floors, Subzero refrigerators, and 8-burner gas stoves. Many apartments also have gated entrances to increase your peace of mind. Nearly all apartments have pools on site so you can relax and cool off on those hot Texas days.
When you’ve had enough of big-city life and you want to retreat to a safe suburban environment with a high quality of life, there’s no place like Stone Oak.