63 Studio Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,123
527 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$985
553 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$599
428 sqft
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
35 Units Available
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,187
584 sqft
The District at Medical Center is a new luxury apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
2 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
45 Units Available
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
430 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
4 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
24 Units Available
Highland Hills
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$699
476 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 37 and Southside Lions Park. Air-conditioned apartments and townhouses with gourmet kitchens and large pantries. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park. Covered parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
18 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
39 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$835
528 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
58 Units Available
Forest Crest
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,159
573 sqft
Near I-10 and area parks. Beautiful interiors with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site amenities include Nest technology, a pool, gym and game room. Trash valet.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
70 Units Available
Forest Crest
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,245
611 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
6 Units Available
Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$701
482 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa de Oro in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Lone Star
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,240
534 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
19 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
15 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$615
425 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
Pipers Meadow
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$979
565 sqft
Offering craftsman architecture and a modern touch, these apartments provide top-of-the-line finishes, premium wood vinyl flooring, granite countertops throughout the kitchens and bathrooms, and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
574 sqft
The feeling of home continues outside your door. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping on your way to one of our three shimmering swimming pools. We host monthly resident events where you can meet your neighbors.

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

