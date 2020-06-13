146 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX

Selma's Neighborhoods

When you are heading towards Selma, be careful not to blink because you might just miss your exit off of I-35! You get the idea, this is a little city with great big appeal, so long as you are looking for it. To help you figure out the best areas to live, read on below for more details!

I-35/ N. Evans Rd.: For race fans and horse lovers, you will love the fact that this neighborhood includes Retama Park within it's boundaries! This area is also home to a premier apartment complex you must see to believe! Retreat at Chelsea Park, located on Chelsea Place, offers a stunning array of apartment homes with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from. The Retreat at Chelsea Park offers furnished and unfurnished apartments and welcomes your pets as well. When you feel like an evening out, you can join your neighbors at the Deer Crossing Saloon on East FM 1518 N. for beer, wine and a fun time!

City Center: If you are looking for a two bedroom apartment for rent in Selma and want to be right in the middle of the city, this is the perfect area of town for your needs. In fact, the Lookout Hollow Apartments might be exactly what you are looking for in the way of beauty, accessibility and size. These popular apartment homes offer nine different floor plans to choose from and never lack when it comes to style and comfort! As an added bonus to the neighborhood, you must visit the Lion & Rose Restaurant and Pub on Agora Pkwy. Order the Chips and Guinness Cheese dip with a pint of Guinness, you will be hooked from the first dip!

Loop 1604/ RM 2252: This suburban neighborhood is perfect if you enjoy that relaxed, country-life feel with all the modern amenities that come from living in a big city. Surrounded by gorgeous rolling hills thick with Pecan, Cedar, Oak and Pine trees, you would never guess that Rolling Oaks Mall is just a shout away. Choose from 2-5 bedroom homes in this neighborhood and experience what living with room to spare feels like!