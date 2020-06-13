Apartment List
TX
/
selma
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

146 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16216 Ike Lane
16216 Ike Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2047 sqft
- Well maintained home in Chelsea Park Subdivision. Mature trees good size yard and patio. As you open the doors you are greeted to a large open living room. Great colors on walls. Easy Access to I-35 and close to Forum shopping, Randolph AFB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9151 Hampton Hills
9151 Hampton Hill, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
9151 Hampton Hills Available 06/29/20 Forest Creek - ***COMING SOON*** Beautiful one story home with neutral color scheme through out. Italian ceramic tile in living and master bedroom. Great curb appeal with this one of a kind landscaping.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
455 Walnut Crest
455 Walnut Crest, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1607 sqft
All Bedrooms up very nice Two story home with all you need large living area Island Kitchen, enjoy the good size backyard and the covered porch.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL
16505 Lookout Hollow Cir, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
706 sqft
Come home to an intimate community offering sophisticated amenities and cleverly designed floor plans to fit your active lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
16802 Showdown Path - 4
16802 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
2 story townhome style conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH
16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2971 sqft
Move In Ready by July 5, 2020 - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16836 Dancing Ava
16836 Dancing Ava, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
423 Rustic Willow
423 Rustic Willow, Selma, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
This home sits across from a large field with no homes, a play ground down the street, and side walks throughout the whole neighborhood. This home can be set up to have 6 beds or have an office/ study or craft room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
111 Hidden Knoll
111 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3524 Destiny Acres
3524 Destiny Acres, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1732 sqft
Beautiful home near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, BAMC and IH35. This well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom includes a large office office/study and open living/dining area. Master towards the back for additional privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
16102 Caballo Run
16102 Caballo Run, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2044 sqft
Come visit this conveniently located 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beauty with close proximity to Retama, shopping, dinning & more! Now let's talk about the layout of this home that is sure to please with one bedroom downstairs, a large master and upstairs

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16222 STALLION RANCH
16222 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
16222 STALLION RANCH Available 05/15/20 NEW ON MARKET - FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. NO CARPET. CERAMIC TILE, LAMINATE. COVERED PATIO. NICE BACK YARD. NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. PET CASE BY CASE. COME VIEW TODAY. (RLNE5011174)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16606 Retama Crown
16606 Retama Crown, Selma, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2669 sqft
Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
City GuideSelma
" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer!

Moving to Selma

Selma is a sweet little town tucked right up against San Antonio, Texas. If you are thinking of moving here, it is best to make the move in the fall, winter or early spring, to beat the heat of summer. Avoid moving from mid June to late August if at all possible. Selma is in central Texas, which seriously heats up in the middle of the summer. While this might not bother some, the heat can be brutal. You have been warned! Aside from the heat aspect, you should have little to no trouble finding exactly what you desire in your new home. It would be incredibly helpful and much less time consuming if you enlisted the help of a local real estate agent or broker. They will help you find everything from townhouses to furnished apartments, two bedroom apartments, even premier apartments for rent. Every little edge helps!

Selma's Neighborhoods

When you are heading towards Selma, be careful not to blink because you might just miss your exit off of I-35! You get the idea, this is a little city with great big appeal, so long as you are looking for it. To help you figure out the best areas to live, read on below for more details!

I-35/ N. Evans Rd.: For race fans and horse lovers, you will love the fact that this neighborhood includes Retama Park within it's boundaries! This area is also home to a premier apartment complex you must see to believe! Retreat at Chelsea Park, located on Chelsea Place, offers a stunning array of apartment homes with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from. The Retreat at Chelsea Park offers furnished and unfurnished apartments and welcomes your pets as well. When you feel like an evening out, you can join your neighbors at the Deer Crossing Saloon on East FM 1518 N. for beer, wine and a fun time!

City Center: If you are looking for a two bedroom apartment for rent in Selma and want to be right in the middle of the city, this is the perfect area of town for your needs. In fact, the Lookout Hollow Apartments might be exactly what you are looking for in the way of beauty, accessibility and size. These popular apartment homes offer nine different floor plans to choose from and never lack when it comes to style and comfort! As an added bonus to the neighborhood, you must visit the Lion & Rose Restaurant and Pub on Agora Pkwy. Order the Chips and Guinness Cheese dip with a pint of Guinness, you will be hooked from the first dip!

Loop 1604/ RM 2252: This suburban neighborhood is perfect if you enjoy that relaxed, country-life feel with all the modern amenities that come from living in a big city. Surrounded by gorgeous rolling hills thick with Pecan, Cedar, Oak and Pine trees, you would never guess that Rolling Oaks Mall is just a shout away. Choose from 2-5 bedroom homes in this neighborhood and experience what living with room to spare feels like!

Living in Selma

Life in Selma is as exciting or as relaxing as you make it! With San Antonio a short 16 miles southwest of the city, it is always an option to go catch a Spurs game at the Alamo Dome or go for a stroll down to the Riverwalk. However, there is plenty to do without leaving the city limits. Retama Park is a popular draw for anyone who enjoys the adrenaline thrill of horse racing and is one of the city's top attractions. If music is more to your taste, head over to the Blue Bonnet Palace on Lookout Road for the best live music and cold beer the city has to offer. You will not be disappointed!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Selma?
The average rent price for Selma rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Selma?
Some of the colleges located in the Selma area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Selma?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Selma from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.

