146 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX📍
The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer!
Selma is a sweet little town tucked right up against San Antonio, Texas. If you are thinking of moving here, it is best to make the move in the fall, winter or early spring, to beat the heat of summer. Avoid moving from mid June to late August if at all possible. Selma is in central Texas, which seriously heats up in the middle of the summer. While this might not bother some, the heat can be brutal. You have been warned! Aside from the heat aspect, you should have little to no trouble finding exactly what you desire in your new home. It would be incredibly helpful and much less time consuming if you enlisted the help of a local real estate agent or broker. They will help you find everything from townhouses to furnished apartments, two bedroom apartments, even premier apartments for rent. Every little edge helps!
When you are heading towards Selma, be careful not to blink because you might just miss your exit off of I-35! You get the idea, this is a little city with great big appeal, so long as you are looking for it. To help you figure out the best areas to live, read on below for more details!
I-35/ N. Evans Rd.: For race fans and horse lovers, you will love the fact that this neighborhood includes Retama Park within it's boundaries! This area is also home to a premier apartment complex you must see to believe! Retreat at Chelsea Park, located on Chelsea Place, offers a stunning array of apartment homes with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from. The Retreat at Chelsea Park offers furnished and unfurnished apartments and welcomes your pets as well. When you feel like an evening out, you can join your neighbors at the Deer Crossing Saloon on East FM 1518 N. for beer, wine and a fun time!
City Center: If you are looking for a two bedroom apartment for rent in Selma and want to be right in the middle of the city, this is the perfect area of town for your needs. In fact, the Lookout Hollow Apartments might be exactly what you are looking for in the way of beauty, accessibility and size. These popular apartment homes offer nine different floor plans to choose from and never lack when it comes to style and comfort! As an added bonus to the neighborhood, you must visit the Lion & Rose Restaurant and Pub on Agora Pkwy. Order the Chips and Guinness Cheese dip with a pint of Guinness, you will be hooked from the first dip!
Loop 1604/ RM 2252: This suburban neighborhood is perfect if you enjoy that relaxed, country-life feel with all the modern amenities that come from living in a big city. Surrounded by gorgeous rolling hills thick with Pecan, Cedar, Oak and Pine trees, you would never guess that Rolling Oaks Mall is just a shout away. Choose from 2-5 bedroom homes in this neighborhood and experience what living with room to spare feels like!
Life in Selma is as exciting or as relaxing as you make it! With San Antonio a short 16 miles southwest of the city, it is always an option to go catch a Spurs game at the Alamo Dome or go for a stroll down to the Riverwalk. However, there is plenty to do without leaving the city limits. Retama Park is a popular draw for anyone who enjoys the adrenaline thrill of horse racing and is one of the city's top attractions. If music is more to your taste, head over to the Blue Bonnet Palace on Lookout Road for the best live music and cold beer the city has to offer. You will not be disappointed!