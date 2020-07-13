192 Apartments under $800 for rent in San Antonio, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
San Jose
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hutchins Palms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Greater Marymont
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
45 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
58 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Hills
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
30 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
7 Units Available
Vance Jackson
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1353 sqft
Modern apartments have ice makers and garbage disposal. The nearby Huebner Oaks Shopping Center and Shops at La Cantera provide a myriad of retail options.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Leon Valley Ranches
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
945 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes in San Antonio's lush Leon Valley, not far from the Southwest Research Institute and Lackland Air Force Base. Large living spaces with modern interiors. Hot tub with cabana, on-site maintenance and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$599
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
30 Units Available
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
837 sqft
Chase Hill Apartments in San Antonio feature classic Texas styling on the exterior and updated interiors with hardwood flooring. Private balconies allow you to relax in the fresh air.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
19 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Balcones Heights
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$671
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
953 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Keys Apartments, located conveniently in San Antonio, Texas near the Connally Loop and McDermott Freeway. You will find us within walking distance to multiple restaurants, schools and shopping for all your needs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
35 Units Available
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1243 sqft
Experience San Antonio, Texas preferred address at Woodhill Apartment Homes! Designed to improve the way you live, our modern apartment homes host sleek finishes and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
48 Units Available
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
Welcome to Auburn Creek Apartments. Great Location! Offering 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments. Contact us today to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
17 Units Available
Vance Jackson
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$751
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1143 sqft
Premier amenities include two relaxing pools with poolside WiFi, clothing care centers, resident activities, and more. Cable- and Internet-ready apartments come with fully furnished kitchens, hardwood molding, and other designer features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
35 Units Available
Crown Meadows
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just a short drive from this property. Residents can have a relaxing cookout or simply enjoy the media room, clubhouse or pool. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
58 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
836 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1479 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at City Summit. Conveniently located near Oak Hill Country Club and Denman Estate Park, we have easy access to I-10 and I-410.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
23 Units Available
Highland Hills
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$699
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
980 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 37 and Southside Lions Park. Air-conditioned apartments and townhouses with gourmet kitchens and large pantries. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park. Covered parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
20 Units Available
Thousand Oaks
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

