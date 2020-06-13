/
/
windcrest
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM
269 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Windcrest
13 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$790
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
618 Richfield Dr.
618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2051 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2953 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
6207 Meadow Grove
6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2457 sqft
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Sun Gate
47 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Park Village
29 Units Available
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Park Village
20 Units Available
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6007 Wisteria Hill
6007 Wisteria Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
Beautiful Home near Fort Sam - Great 3 bedroom, granite counter tops, tile and wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and island. (RLNE5761824)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7322 Azalea Sq
7322 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Amazing warm and cozy single story home - Fabulous rental in Northeast Crossing with a split floor plan to include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7543 WINDSOR OAKS
7543 Windsor Oaks, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
QUADPLEX RENTAL - GREAT QUADPLEX RENTAL WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN AREAS. DOWNSTAIRS FLEX SPACE ADDITIONAL AREA CAN BE USED AS OFFICE, SECOND LIVING OR FOURTH BEDROOM. FULL BATHROOM DOWN. THREE BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. NEW INTERIOR PAINT.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Village
1 Unit Available
5123 Village Lawn
5123 Village Lawn, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1032 sqft
3-1 near Eisenhour and I/35 - (RLNE2176088)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Gate
1 Unit Available
9510 Moraga
9510 Moraga Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
GARDEN COURT EAST - Quiet neighborhood. Appealing 3br/1bth home that backs up into Kallison Park. Tile flooring thought out home, large closet space. Backyard has a covered patio. Home is close to shopping, schools, and major roadways/ highways.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7815 Melbury Frst
7815 Melbury Forest Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1240 sqft
Fantastic One-Story Home Close to Everything Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #509
8000 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reach for new heights and move into this spectacular community. Bring along your cats or dogs and enjoy living in an apartment equipped with window coverings, a patio/balcony, oversized closets, and central A/C.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Camelot
1 Unit Available
5103 LANCELOT DR
5103 Lancelot Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
You won't believe it! The interior of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is completely remodeled. It looks like a new home inside. New kitchen counter tops and appliances, new flooring throughout, remodeled baths. New interior paint. Recessed lighting.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 BOOKER PALM
108 Booker Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Immaculate 3/2.5 with new laminate floors for rent in a centrally located, Bristol Forest subdivision. Quick access to I35/410 or downtown, SAMC or Rackspace. Lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Washer, dryer and Fridge all provided with rent.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Terrell Hills
1 Unit Available
4431 MYRNA DR
4431 Myrna Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
2372 sqft
Full interior paint, new plank flooring throughout. It has a new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher and will be getting a new Whirlpool stainless steel stove and vent hood to match.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7935 NEW WORLD
7935 New World Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2280 sqft
Spacious floor plan with tile on the first floor, high ceilings, designer paint, updated light fixtures. Master bedroom is downstairs, open kitchen/eat in area with french doors that open up to covered patio. Come out and see this property today!!!!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
General Kruger
1 Unit Available
210 Goodhue Avenue
210 Goodhue Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1161 sqft
Available 7/10/2020. 3 bed / 2 bath East Terrell Hills. This newly painted home features wooden floors, gas stove, washer/dryer connections, spacious rooms, covered outside room, and a large back yard. Near Fort Sam.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6804 NESTON DR
6804 Neston, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1748 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE San Antonio. Garage is set up for a small automotive shop. Property has easy access to 410, 35, 281 and 16. Section 8 accepted. Set up a private showing today!
1 of 23
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6815 Stockport
6815 Stockport, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1526 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Near Windcrest and Randolph AFB!! READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Upgraded town home ready for immediate move in! Bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Oven. Has a fenced in back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Windcrest rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Windcrest area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Windcrest from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX