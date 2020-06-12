Apartment List
/
TX
/
san antonio
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM

470 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Downtown San Antonio
52 Units Available
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1099 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
36 Units Available
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
978 sqft
Lavish amenities including sauna, on-site yoga, community garden and updated gym. Recently renovated interiors including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage. Green community. Lobby and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Downtown San Antonio
36 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stone Oak
251 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
88 Units Available
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$913
1246 sqft
LIV at Westover Hills ia a brand-new 62 and better senior living community, located in the wonderful Westover Hills area of San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1065 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Vance Jackson
27 Units Available
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Terrell Heights
25 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Thelka
69 Units Available
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Rogers Ranch
22 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1060 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
867 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunrise
31 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1066 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Vance Jackson
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1081 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Vance Jackson
17 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$910
1067 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1072 sqft
Situated just minutes from Wurzbach Parkway and SilverHorn Golf Club, this pet-friendly community offers a swimming pool, gym and cookout area. The large apartments feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1145 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lone Star
18 Units Available
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
41 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1261 sqft
Within a townhome community overlooking a golf course, these homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, open kitchen floor plans and plank flooring. Minutes from Highway 35 and Wurzbach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Cable-Westwood
14 Units Available
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
971 sqft
Costa Valencia has it all…Desirable amenities, lots of space, a lively community all with affordable rents. Located adjacent to US-90 allows for easy access to greater San Antonio’s work and play destinations.

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Antonio 3 BedroomsSan Antonio Accessible ApartmentsSan Antonio Apartments under $600San Antonio Apartments under $700San Antonio Apartments under $800
    San Antonio Apartments with BalconySan Antonio Apartments with GarageSan Antonio Apartments with GymSan Antonio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Antonio Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Antonio Apartments with ParkingSan Antonio Apartments with Pool
    San Antonio Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Antonio Cheap PlacesSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Furnished ApartmentsSan Antonio Luxury PlacesSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
    Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
    Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
    Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
    Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
    San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
    The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio