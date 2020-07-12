/
highland hills
180 Apartments for rent in Highland Hills, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
49 Units Available
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
749 sqft
This property is near the City Base Landing shopping mall and Pickwell Park. Community amenities include a bilingual staff, swimming pool and playground. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This small community is a short drive from area freeways and is near area parks, shopping, and retail. Residents benefit from ample green space and on-site parking. A balcony or patio is provided. Spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
23 Units Available
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$699
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
980 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 37 and Southside Lions Park. Air-conditioned apartments and townhouses with gourmet kitchens and large pantries. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park. Covered parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
25 Units Available
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Welcome to City-Base Vista Apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
23 Units Available
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1150 sqft
Friendly apartment community ideally situated for easy access to I-37 and I-410. Close to Brooks City Base and downtown San Antonio. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bark park and picnic area with BBQ grills.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
5 Units Available
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
775 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at Marigold Apartments in San Antonio, TX. Just minutes from Lucian Adams Freeway, shopping, entertainment, and dining at nearby restaurants, it's all at your fingertips.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1066 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
These fun and functional 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes offer exceptional living at affordable rents. First rate design, abundant amenities and choice location within minutes of IH-37.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3911 Portsmouth Dr
3911 Portsmouth Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1062 sqft
3911 Portsmouth - GREAT 3/1/1 HOME, PLENTY OF SPACE, GARAGE IS USE FOR STORAGE, PATIO HAS A COVER GREAT FOR BBQ'S. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BROOKS CITY BASE AND SHOPPING. (RLNE2666817)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Metz
327 Metz Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
- CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME IN THE HEART OF THE SE SIDE*** NEAR SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS (RLNE5814446)
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6902 Alsbrook Drive
6902 Alsbrook Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
710 FAIR AVE
710 Fair Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Clean and neat 2/1 duplex. Recently painted. Nice open floor plan. Spacious bedrooms. Ceiling fans in every room. Hardwood floors throughout. Rear, covered parking. No pets. Easy access to IH 37, grocery and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Lasses Boulevard - 3-13
2802 Lasses Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2802 Lasses Boulevard - 3-13 in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Greenline Park's trails. On-site pool, game room and bocce ball court. Large patio area. Updated appliances with an urban-inspired style. High ceilings in smoke-free units. Business center and covered parking provided.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
12 Units Available
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
971 sqft
Come experience the finest in San Antonio living at Brooks Townhomes. Our community is conveniently close to the Texas A&M campus, major highways, local shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Anderson at Brooks!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
946 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.**
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1245 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
990 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1219 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1351 sqft
Come back to the Southside ... your new home base! Conveniently located, these spacious 2, 3 and 4 bedroom expansive ranch-style single-family & semi-detached homes have the amenities everyone wants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
248 Clifford CT 1
248 Clifford Ct, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
925 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled unit, ready for occupant - Property Id: 226268 Ready for immediate occupancy .... Beautiful Unit, completely renovated ....... 2 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom with all new fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
134 Ward Avenue
134 Ward Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1063 sqft
Cute home located South town of San Antonio. Home features wood floors, delightful eat-in kitchen, Dishwasher, Stove and a good size Master Bedroom with built in dresser drawer & cabinets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8010 AEROMEDICAL
8010 Aeromedical Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tour this community and discover what you've been missing in great apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Bonnell Dr
220 Bonnell Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1328 sqft
READY FOR MOVE IN! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home! - This one will not last! This home has HWY 281 & I10 in it's backyard. It is right across the street from McCreless Shopping Center. This home features all white cabinetry in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2907 Steves Ave
2907 Steves Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
833 sqft
Great rental close to IH10 and IH 37. Bright, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet/storage space. Private backyard and parking pad in front. Next to empty lot so no neighbors on one side. Must see!
