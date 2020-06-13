/
balcones heights
323 Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX📍
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Balcones Heights
3 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
$
110 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Sunshine Estates
2 Units Available
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Community is pet-friendly with pool and gym. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, public transit.
$
6 Units Available
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
890 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
17 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
1 Unit Available
411 Inspiration
411 Inspiration Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1508 sqft
411 Inspiration - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas and open floor plan. Second living area has fireplace. Large open backyard, covered carport area for additional parking. Easy access to Loop 410 and IH-10. (RLNE5845478)
1 Unit Available
7600 CALLAGHAN
7600 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be.
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
715 Glencrest Drive
715 Glencrest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2660 sqft
Wonderful Mid-century home in the highly desirable Oak Hills neighborhood, is situated on one of the highest lots with city views and mature trees. Meticulously maintained by the original owners the home features Saltillo tile and beamed ceilings.
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
4010 HIGH RIDGE CIR
4010 High Ridge Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Great Location. close to medical center, shopping, entertainment. Close to I10 and 410. Master bedroom down. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Nice wood burning fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops. Small deck off secondary bedroom.
1 Unit Available
3211 BLUEFIELD ST
3211 Bluefield Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1389 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1389 sq ft Single Story Home Mins from Medical Center. Original Hardwood Parquet floors throughout. Carpet only in the Living Room. Large Living Room w/built-in Desk. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Range, Oven, Dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
7500 Callaghan Rd
7500 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of the city. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, La Cantera, Downtown the Pearl Brewery. Close to all major Universities in San Antonio.
Dellview
1 Unit Available
234 TANSYL DR
234 Tansyl Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
Short-term rental near the medical center, USAA, downtown and more. Fully furnished with washer, dryer, all appliances, cooking necessities, linens, beds (1 king, 1 queen & a twin available for the office), a TV, desks, ALL FURNISHINGS.
1 Unit Available
1400 GARDINA
1400 Gardina Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
27177 sqft
Clean, well kept and efficiently managed apartment near interstate 10/Vance Jackson/Fredricksburg Rd area. Close to shopping and bus routes. Spacious 2 BR/1BA units. See onsite manager for showings.
Maverick
1 Unit Available
411 LADDIE PL
411 Laddie Place, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
This lovely home, just off the beaten path, is newly remodeled to include the new tile backsplash in the kitchen. The granite countertops add to the look of new appliances and flooring.
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
6611 SOUTHPOINT ST
6611 Southpoint Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
855 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a central location. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Nice balcony off the back. Close to the Medical Center, shopping and entertainment.
Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.
Donaldson Terrace
1 Unit Available
507 Sutton Dr
507 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1328 sqft
Available 06/03/20 This lovely single-level home in Donaldson Terrace is full of amazing style and comfort, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom, with a huge
The average rent price for Balcones Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the colleges located in the Balcones Heights area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Balcones Heights from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Universal City, and Live Oak.
