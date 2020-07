Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access

TWO WEEKS FREE! Introducing style, luxury and convenience! Westpond is nestled in the growing Westlakes neighborhood, minutes to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Citicorp, Toyota and Palo Alto College. Enjoy our glittering swimming pool and fitness center, as well as enjoying the convenience of paying rent and submitting service requests online. We have created the finest residential experience available today. For comfort and a relaxed lifestyle, call us today! !