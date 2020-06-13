/
238 Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
4811 Dick Gordon Dr
4811 Dick Gordon Drive, Kirby, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1443 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed - 2 bath in Kirby. $1,350 monthly. - Beautifully remodeled home is 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kirby. This home has new int. & ext. paint, new flooring, fixtures and hardware throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
2823 Charles Conrad Dr
2823 Charles Conrad Drive, Kirby, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1187 sqft
- (RLNE5834676)
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
5107 TOM STAFFORD DR
5107 Tom Stafford Drive, Kirby, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 bath homeeen freshly Painted , Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Laminate Flooring in living area. Home has mature trees in the front yard to give home nice curb appeal Community Pool.
Results within 1 mile of Kirby
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
5874 CASTLE RUN
5874 Castle Run, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1273 sqft
Great rental in established neighborhood! - Great rental with four bedrooms and large living room. Kitchen has eat-in dining area. Enjoy your over-sized backyard with mature trees and covered patio. Great for family BBQs and entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4138 Mystic Sunrise Dr
4138 Mystic Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Kirby AVAILABLE NOW!! - Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4022 Comanche Sunrise
4022 Comanche Sunrise, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,050
4022 Comanche Sunrise (78244) - Cute home located in Sunrise subdivision, conveniently close access to both IH-10 and 410, close to Wagner High School and Candlewood Elementary. This Three Bedroom One Bath home is a must see! (RLNE5834506)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2635 Bluff Xing
2635 Bluff Crossing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2241 sqft
You found it! Immaculate, practically brand new home, minutes from Randolph JBSA! Open layout, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering. The extra room downstairs is perfect for guest bedroom or office space.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
2902 Candleside Drive
2902 Candleside Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2008 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2907 Sunset Bend
2907 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2240 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Millers Ranch Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs level of the home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
5722 3 Springs Drive
5722 Three Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1442 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Antique Rose
2710 Antique Rose, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1336 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
3603 Candlehead Lane
3603 Candlehead Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1745 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4047 Indian Sunrise
4047 Indian Sunrise, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4047 Indian Sunrise in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4906 MUDDY BAY
4906 Muddy Bay, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2368 sqft
Gorgeous First Time Rental Property. Huge savings in electric bill due to solar panels, home comes with oversized laundry/pantry with washer and dryer, beautiful laminated floors in living room and master bedroom.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6307 Fence Crossing
6307 Fence Crossing, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Open Floor Plan! Master suite has full bath! Great location near schools, Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, just off I-10, so easy to Lackland AFB also! (RLNE3101704)
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2715 Sunset Bend
2715 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2249 sqft
This place looks and feels like a brand new house. Built in 2017 its barely been lived in. Lots of nice tile downstairs will be easy to clean. The kitchen is HUGE with gas cooking! All kinds of granite counter space.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4030 WINTER SUNRISE DR.
4030 Winter Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1370 sqft
4030 Winter Sunrise, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. 4 bedroom 2 bath with converted garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and area shopping. Please verify schools if important.
Results within 5 miles of Kirby
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
800 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Oakwell Farms
51 Units Available
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Windcrest
6 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Sun Gate
47 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kirby rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Kirby area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kirby from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX