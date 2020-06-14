Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

50 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
40 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
$
King William
93 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,084
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,206
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
31 Units Available
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1371 sqft
Lavish amenities including sauna, on-site yoga, community garden and updated gym. Recently renovated interiors including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage. Green community. Lobby and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:08am
31 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Forest Crest
29 Units Available
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1797 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with choice of floor plans. Modern kitchens, granite counters, pantry, 9-foot ceilings, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy bbq/grill, fitness center, clubhouse, cyber cafe, and poolside Wi-Fi. Access to Stotzer Fwy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
946 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.**
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,734
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
Stone Oak
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
34 Units Available
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,007
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1192 sqft
The District at Medical Center is a new luxury apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
21 Units Available
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
940 sqft
Modern, comfortable living with saltwater pool, spa, fitness center, laundry, and convenient location. Short-term leases available with perks like covered parking and limited access gates surrounding the property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Woodstone
Woodstone
Contact for Availability
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
9 Units Available
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious apartments have high ceilings with crown moldings, plus faux wood flooring and plush carpeting. Pets of all sizes and breeds welcome. Easy access to Interstates 10 and 410.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
College Park
$
College Park
Contact for Availability
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$585
1111 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1731 sqft
Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn Lake
Woodlawn Lake
1 Unit Available
1624 Kentucky Ave
1624 Kentucky Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177 LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life! Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springvale
Springvale
1 Unit Available
118 Aldrich Dr
118 Aldrich Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 SINGLE ROOM IN RESIDENTIAL HOUSE - Lackland AFB - Property Id: 174184 LiveSNUG offers rooms ready for you. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs)in a residential house with a maximum of 5 people.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springvale
Springvale
1 Unit Available
119 Aldrich Dr
119 Aldrich Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
Livesnug-Room4Rent Lackland AFB Valley Hi - Property Id: 292265 LiveSNUG offers Transitional Living spaces. A room for rent with the home environment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dignowity Hill
Dignowity Hill
1 Unit Available
519 N Monumental
519 North Monumental Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
City View, Furnished 1 BDR - Property Id: 113395 UTILITIES PAID!!! Short term OK. 2nd story 1 bdr apartment in historic home close to downtown! Fully furnished, new king bed, sectional, kitchen/dining area with awesome city skyline view.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7930 Roanoke Run
7930 Roanoke Run, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished!!Ready for immediate move-in! Second Floor Condo with pool view 2 Bdr 2 Bath Living Room with fireplace covered parking.

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

