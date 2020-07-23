1276 Apartments for rent in Bexar County, TX

/
bexar county
Park at Colonnade
3815 Parkdale St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$549
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1109 sqft
Minutes from North Star Mall and the IH-10. Units feature high ceilings, fireplaces, hardwood flooring, and oversized closets. Pet-friendly community with pool and covered parking.
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$599
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
990 sqft
Situated near I-10 and Medical Drive. Cable-ready apartments feature extra storage, carpeting and a fireplace in each unit. Convenient community amenities feature recycling, package receiving and covered parking.
Vance Jackson
Tivona
11500 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
972 sqft
Upscale living just 15 minutes from San Antonio International Airport and convenient to fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units with large kitchens, fireplaces, and electronic thermostats.
Leon Valley
Calypso Apartments
5900 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
765 sqft
In Northwest San Antonio, these pet-friendly apartments boast a pool, energy-efficient appliances and wood floors. The homes put residents close to Lackland Air Force Base and downtown via IH-10, Highway 410 and Loop 1604.
College Park
The Row
7302 University Row, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$844
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1008 sqft
Contemporary living near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Air conditioned units with carpeting, well-equipped kitchens, and ceiling fans. Full-court basketball, dog park, and playground.
Windcrest
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$822
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$852
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Leon Valley Ranches
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
945 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes in San Antonio's lush Leon Valley, not far from the Southwest Research Institute and Lackland Air Force Base. Large living spaces with modern interiors. Hot tub with cabana, on-site maintenance and dog park.
Stone Oak
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Downtown San Antonio
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$700
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1246 sqft
LIV at Westover Hills ia a brand-new 62 and better senior living community, located in the wonderful Westover Hills area of San Antonio, TX.
Oakland Estates
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Thelka
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$999
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Tobin Hill
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1325 sqft
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Vance Jackson
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1265 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Stone Oak
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1388 sqft
At Vecina Apartment Villas, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in San Antonio, TX in the Stoneoak neighborhood, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertaining spaces.
Pipers Meadow
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$979
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1031 sqft
Offering craftsman architecture and a modern touch, these apartments provide top-of-the-line finishes, premium wood vinyl flooring, granite countertops throughout the kitchens and bathrooms, and walk-in showers.
Vance Jackson
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1143 sqft
Premier amenities include two relaxing pools with poolside WiFi, clothing care centers, resident activities, and more. Cable- and Internet-ready apartments come with fully furnished kitchens, hardwood molding, and other designer features.
Vance Jackson
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$772
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1353 sqft
Modern apartments have ice makers and garbage disposal. The nearby Huebner Oaks Shopping Center and Shops at La Cantera provide a myriad of retail options.
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
