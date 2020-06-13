145 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX📍
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 51
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 13
With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers.
Located in Bexar County (pronounced bear, not Bex-ar) about 20 miles north of San Antonio on Highway 281, this charming suburban community was developed in the 1980's and is a CDP (census-designated place). Since development didn't begin until the 1980's, most of the properties are quite new. Wildflowers coat the medians along the highways and rural routes during the spring. In the winter, the trees remain green and lush, so don't be surprised to find deer in your yard in the early morning or at dusk. They enjoy the area as much as you will!
And because the housing is so new here, landlords are definitely going to look you over in every way to make sure you're not going to destroy their property! Bring a recent credit check, bank statement, letters of reference from past landlords, and a deposit that's enough to cover first and last month's rent.
It helps to have a little information about specific neighborhoods when you are contemplating a move to a new place. Where is the best place to live if you plan on commuting? Which areas have the types of properties that would be most suited to your needs?
E. Borgfeld Drive: This neighborhood is just west of Highway 281, and if you are looking for a large rental houses in Timberwood, then this is the spot to hunt. While you can find smaller homes and apartments for rent in this area, the bulk of the properties here exceed two and three bedrooms.
Canyon Golf Road: Living in the Canyon Golf Rd. neighborhood provides residents with a breathtaking drive, no matter the destination. Townhouses for rent in this area have spectacular views of the hill country, sunrises, and sunsets that Texas is famous for.
Overlook Parkway: Located on the southern end of Timberwood Park, west of Highway 281, this neighborhood lies just north of the intensely popular Canyon Springs Golf Club. Once again, if you are looking for a large home for rent, and you wish to be located in a setting that feels quite private while remaining affordable, this is a neighborhood you must explore. Another bonus to living in this neighborhood is the quick drive to Highway 281 for an easy commute to and from work. Just hop onto Overlook Pkwy., and you are at the highway in a jiffy!
Timberwood Park is perfect for those who want to attain a high quality of life with low stress levels, all while being close enough to the big city (San Antonio) and all of the comforts and excitement that come with it. In addition to the well-loved-by-locals Rebecca Creek Distillery, which offers tours and tastings every Saturday, residents of Timberwood Park are often found hiking, jogging, or marathon biking. Mike's in the Village on Bulverde Road is famous for their Portobello fries--a local favorite. If you love excellent food, order the swordfish over angel hair pasta. Your taste buds will applaud your decision.