145 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX

Moving to Timberwood Park

Located in Bexar County (pronounced bear, not Bex-ar) about 20 miles north of San Antonio on Highway 281, this charming suburban community was developed in the 1980's and is a CDP (census-designated place). Since development didn't begin until the 1980's, most of the properties are quite new. Wildflowers coat the medians along the highways and rural routes during the spring. In the winter, the trees remain green and lush, so don't be surprised to find deer in your yard in the early morning or at dusk. They enjoy the area as much as you will!

And because the housing is so new here, landlords are definitely going to look you over in every way to make sure you're not going to destroy their property! Bring a recent credit check, bank statement, letters of reference from past landlords, and a deposit that's enough to cover first and last month's rent.