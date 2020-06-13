Apartment List
/
TX
/
timberwood park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX

📍

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
542 Canyon Rise
542 Canyon Rise, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4022 sqft
*Elegant Monticello home in The Mesas @ Canyon Springs, a gated community in Stone Oak*High ceilings & a fireplace adorn the spacious family room*Island kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, double ovens open to the breakfast area & family

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
24739 GLASS CANYON
24739 Glass Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2358 sqft
Gorgeous home will be ready for fast move-in! This stunning 3-bedroom home + Study has many great features you will love to call home! Very well maintained! Elegant entry leads you to a spacious living area that opens to outdoor kitchen and more

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
27030 VILLA TOSCANA
27030 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1368 sqft
Access controlled community in Stone Oak area, close to the Canyons Spring golf club, our clean townhome have fresh paint and steam cleaned carpets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
27026 Villa Toscana
27026 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1466 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
719 Rio Cactus Way
719 Rio Cactus Way, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2586 sqft
You'll love the open downstairs kitchen, living space and office in the updated 4 bedroom / 3 bath. Over 2,600 square feet. Large master bedroom and game room upstairs. This one won't last long. COMAL ISD, 2600+ sq ft, Ridge of Silverado Hills.

1 of 51

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
24503 Bliss Canyon
24503 Bliss Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2878 sqft
Beautiful two story 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. Open floor plan offers tile throughout high traffic & wet areas of the home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.

1 of 25

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2533 sqft
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Stone Oak
17 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Stone Oak
249 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Stone Oak
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Stone Oak
33 Units Available
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1307 Tweed Willow
1307 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Rental! - Gated 3/2.5 home on Stone Oak Pkwy. Hand-scraped flooring 1st floor, open living, eat-in kitchen, large kitchen island, granite, stainless, rod iron stair railing. All BR up w/carpet, large closets & window seats.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1323 Nicholas Mnr
1323 Nicholas Manor, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1825 sqft
Bright, spacious, and well maintained home in a gated Villages at Stone Oak Subdivision!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
23603 Last Run
23603 Last Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2238 sqft
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22735 San Saba Bluff
22735 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2337 sqft
READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous single story rental home in highly desirable Remington Heights! 2 Living/2 Dining. 3 bedrooms plus a study. Wood floors - and easy flow floor plan. Beautiful landscaped yard on quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
20614 Stone Oak Parkway
20614 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a quiet atmosphere while still having quick access to commuter roads.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22235 GOLDCREST RUN
22235 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1708 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER, CONTROLLED ACCESS COMMUNITY W/ HIGHLY REGARDED SCHOOLS. OVERSIZED PIE SHAPED LOT W/ HUGE BACKYARD ON CUL DE SAC W/ MANY MATURE TREES. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, GORGEOUS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
24127 PRESTIGE DR
24127 Prestige Drive, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3727 sqft
Stunning home in the prestigious, gated Terra Bella community. Chef's kitchen includes SS appl., granite, gas cooktop, lg. island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry & desk/buffet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
238 Impala Trace
238 Impala Trace, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3842 sqft
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining**

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
24031 STATELY OAKS
24031 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3510 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Corner Home Very well maintained like new for Rent in the Gated Community of HEIGHTS at Stone Oak.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
242 Tranquil Oaks
242 Tranquil Oak, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS IT ALL WITH THE OPTION TO LEASE SOME FUNITURE! THIS HOME FEATURES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILD IN MICROWAVE, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE AND IN ALL WET AREAS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM
City GuideTimberwood Park
Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers.

Moving to Timberwood Park

Located in Bexar County (pronounced bear, not Bex-ar) about 20 miles north of San Antonio on Highway 281, this charming suburban community was developed in the 1980's and is a CDP (census-designated place). Since development didn't begin until the 1980's, most of the properties are quite new. Wildflowers coat the medians along the highways and rural routes during the spring. In the winter, the trees remain green and lush, so don't be surprised to find deer in your yard in the early morning or at dusk. They enjoy the area as much as you will!

And because the housing is so new here, landlords are definitely going to look you over in every way to make sure you're not going to destroy their property! Bring a recent credit check, bank statement, letters of reference from past landlords, and a deposit that's enough to cover first and last month's rent.

Timberwood Park Neighborhoods

It helps to have a little information about specific neighborhoods when you are contemplating a move to a new place. Where is the best place to live if you plan on commuting? Which areas have the types of properties that would be most suited to your needs?

E. Borgfeld Drive: This neighborhood is just west of Highway 281, and if you are looking for a large rental houses in Timberwood, then this is the spot to hunt. While you can find smaller homes and apartments for rent in this area, the bulk of the properties here exceed two and three bedrooms.

Canyon Golf Road: Living in the Canyon Golf Rd. neighborhood provides residents with a breathtaking drive, no matter the destination. Townhouses for rent in this area have spectacular views of the hill country, sunrises, and sunsets that Texas is famous for.

Overlook Parkway: Located on the southern end of Timberwood Park, west of Highway 281, this neighborhood lies just north of the intensely popular Canyon Springs Golf Club. Once again, if you are looking for a large home for rent, and you wish to be located in a setting that feels quite private while remaining affordable, this is a neighborhood you must explore. Another bonus to living in this neighborhood is the quick drive to Highway 281 for an easy commute to and from work. Just hop onto Overlook Pkwy., and you are at the highway in a jiffy!

Living in Timberwood Park

Timberwood Park is perfect for those who want to attain a high quality of life with low stress levels, all while being close enough to the big city (San Antonio) and all of the comforts and excitement that come with it. In addition to the well-loved-by-locals Rebecca Creek Distillery, which offers tours and tastings every Saturday, residents of Timberwood Park are often found hiking, jogging, or marathon biking. Mike's in the Village on Bulverde Road is famous for their Portobello fries--a local favorite. If you love excellent food, order the swordfish over angel hair pasta. Your taste buds will applaud your decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Timberwood Park?
The average rent price for Timberwood Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,260.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Timberwood Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Timberwood Park area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Timberwood Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Timberwood Park from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park 3 BedroomsTimberwood Park Apartments with Balcony
Timberwood Park Apartments with GarageTimberwood Park Apartments with Gym
Timberwood Park Apartments with Parking