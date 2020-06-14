582 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in San Antonio that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Eckhert Crossing
37 Units Available
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1398 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
$
Uptown Loop
8 Units Available
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
8 Units Available
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
952 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, playground, basketball court, BBQ/grill. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to McAllister Fwy, I-35, public transit, schools, parks.
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
771 sqft
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
Hot Wells
16 Units Available
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
971 sqft
Come experience the finest in San Antonio living at Brooks Townhomes. Our community is conveniently close to the Texas A&M campus, major highways, local shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
$
Village North
7 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
$
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
4 Units Available
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
$
43 Units Available
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$816
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
$
24 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
$
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Downtown San Antonio
30 Units Available
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
$
Oakland Estates
11 Units Available
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
18 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
$
Skyline Park
24 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
$
Vance Jackson
28 Units Available
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1265 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
$
Thelka
69 Units Available
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$999
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
$
Vance Jackson
13 Units Available
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$751
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1143 sqft
Premier amenities include two relaxing pools with poolside WiFi, clothing care centers, resident activities, and more. Cable- and Internet-ready apartments come with fully furnished kitchens, hardwood molding, and other designer features.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Antonio, TX

Finding an apartment in San Antonio that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

