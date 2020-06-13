197 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX

Neighborhoods of Universal City

Knowing your way around Universal City can be extremely helpful when you are house hunting. There are four distinct neighborhoods, each with a style and charm all its own. Knowing a little about each one will help you narrow your search based on your personal needs and where you wish to be located for purposes of commuting and living.

Pat Booker Road/Coronado Boulevard: Located close to I-35 and Loop 1604, this suburban neighborhood is an ideal place for home rentals for anyone who enjoys living close to, but not in the middle of, a bustling big-city metropolis. Thick with mature red oaks, live oaks and Shantung maples, many of the homes are well established, with adorable gardens and landscaped yards.

FM 1976/Patsy Drive: Just inside of Loop 1604, this small suburban neighborhood offers medium (two to three bedrooms) and large-size homes (three to five bedrooms), as well as apartments for rent. Another notable fact about this area is that most of the properties were built after 2000, so everything looks fresh and new. Also, the landscaping is stunningly beautiful and obviously a point of pride with the residents of this neighborhood!

City Center: The City Center is located between Loop 1604 and Pat Booker Road and is at the heart of Universal City. If you are looking for a small to medium-size (think studio to two bedrooms) rental apartment or home, this is the perfect area to search! This area also features many properties that were built between the 1940's and 1970's.