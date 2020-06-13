197 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX📍
With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home.
When you begin your search for rental apartments or housing for rent in Universal City, create a checklist to use as a guide for what you will likely need to have available. For instance, you need to make a list of amenities you require (number of bedrooms, washer/dryer, bills paid, pets allowed, serviced apartments, etc...) so that you can reduce the time you spend searching. You will also need to have your credit and job references, as well as prior rental history available to share with prospective landlords, and money available for any and all fees or deposits.
Knowing your way around Universal City can be extremely helpful when you are house hunting. There are four distinct neighborhoods, each with a style and charm all its own. Knowing a little about each one will help you narrow your search based on your personal needs and where you wish to be located for purposes of commuting and living.
Pat Booker Road/Coronado Boulevard: Located close to I-35 and Loop 1604, this suburban neighborhood is an ideal place for home rentals for anyone who enjoys living close to, but not in the middle of, a bustling big-city metropolis. Thick with mature red oaks, live oaks and Shantung maples, many of the homes are well established, with adorable gardens and landscaped yards.
FM 1976/Patsy Drive: Just inside of Loop 1604, this small suburban neighborhood offers medium (two to three bedrooms) and large-size homes (three to five bedrooms), as well as apartments for rent. Another notable fact about this area is that most of the properties were built after 2000, so everything looks fresh and new. Also, the landscaping is stunningly beautiful and obviously a point of pride with the residents of this neighborhood!
City Center: The City Center is located between Loop 1604 and Pat Booker Road and is at the heart of Universal City. If you are looking for a small to medium-size (think studio to two bedrooms) rental apartment or home, this is the perfect area to search! This area also features many properties that were built between the 1940's and 1970's.
Life is good in Universal City. In a place where 5K runs take place every other month, Movies in the Park happen all summer long and Stardust Casino Night comes like clockwork every May, why would you want to live anywhere else? Universal City is a close-knit friendly community where neighbors often enjoy Sunday brunch together at Olympia Hills Golf and Event Center. This famous course is an excellent gathering place for a friendly, albeit challenging, round of golf with friends or associates. Because of dramatic elevation changes on at least seven of the holes, Olympia Hills offers all golfers, even the most seasoned of professionals, a fun and continuously challenging game!
June 2020 Universal City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Universal City rents increased moderately over the past month
Universal City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Universal City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Universal City.
- While Universal City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Universal City.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.