Apartment List
/
TX
/
universal city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 2
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
9002 Roaring Spring
9002 Roaring Spring, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2676 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
620 WESTOAK
620 Westoak, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1809 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9030 SAHARA WOODS
9030 Sahara Woods, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1955 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community conveniently located near multiple shopping areas and Randolph AFB. No carpet, tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Large living room downstairs and family room/game room upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10331 ARTESIA WELLS
10331 Artesia Wells, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2485 sqft
Large home in gated Springwood Subdivision. Large yard. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance. Blinds on all windows. Plenty of room to spread out with three living areas. New paint entire house. New range and microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
204 W LANGLEY BLVD
204 West Langley Boulevard, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
You'll be wowed by this remodeled Universal City bungalow. Features include crisp white cabinetry, laminate floors, fresh paint and nicely updated bath. Close to Randolph Air Force base, I35 and 1604, shopping, restaurant, library and park.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
Converse
1 Unit Available
101 Churchwood
101 Churchwood, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
This Three bedroom house includes a large living room with a fireplace and two car garage. Nice yard and Covered back porch. The rooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Resident pays utilites.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
6 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Converse
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas

Median Rent in Universal City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Universal City is $1,008, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,268.
Studio
$819
1 Bed
$1,008
2 Beds
$1,268
3+ Beds
$1,677
City GuideUniversal City
Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.

With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home.

Moving to Universal City

When you begin your search for rental apartments or housing for rent in Universal City, create a checklist to use as a guide for what you will likely need to have available. For instance, you need to make a list of amenities you require (number of bedrooms, washer/dryer, bills paid, pets allowed, serviced apartments, etc...) so that you can reduce the time you spend searching. You will also need to have your credit and job references, as well as prior rental history available to share with prospective landlords, and money available for any and all fees or deposits.

Neighborhoods of Universal City

Knowing your way around Universal City can be extremely helpful when you are house hunting. There are four distinct neighborhoods, each with a style and charm all its own. Knowing a little about each one will help you narrow your search based on your personal needs and where you wish to be located for purposes of commuting and living.

Pat Booker Road/Coronado Boulevard: Located close to I-35 and Loop 1604, this suburban neighborhood is an ideal place for home rentals for anyone who enjoys living close to, but not in the middle of, a bustling big-city metropolis. Thick with mature red oaks, live oaks and Shantung maples, many of the homes are well established, with adorable gardens and landscaped yards.

FM 1976/Patsy Drive: Just inside of Loop 1604, this small suburban neighborhood offers medium (two to three bedrooms) and large-size homes (three to five bedrooms), as well as apartments for rent. Another notable fact about this area is that most of the properties were built after 2000, so everything looks fresh and new. Also, the landscaping is stunningly beautiful and obviously a point of pride with the residents of this neighborhood!

City Center: The City Center is located between Loop 1604 and Pat Booker Road and is at the heart of Universal City. If you are looking for a small to medium-size (think studio to two bedrooms) rental apartment or home, this is the perfect area to search! This area also features many properties that were built between the 1940's and 1970's.

Life in Universal City

Life is good in Universal City. In a place where 5K runs take place every other month, Movies in the Park happen all summer long and Stardust Casino Night comes like clockwork every May, why would you want to live anywhere else? Universal City is a close-knit friendly community where neighbors often enjoy Sunday brunch together at Olympia Hills Golf and Event Center. This famous course is an excellent gathering place for a friendly, albeit challenging, round of golf with friends or associates. Because of dramatic elevation changes on at least seven of the holes, Olympia Hills offers all golfers, even the most seasoned of professionals, a fun and continuously challenging game!

June 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Universal City rents increased moderately over the past month

Universal City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Universal City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Universal City.
    • While Universal City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Universal City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Universal City?
    In Universal City, the median rent is $819 for a studio, $1,008 for a 1-bedroom, $1,268 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,677 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Universal City, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Universal City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Universal City area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Universal City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Universal City from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.

    Similar Pages

    Universal City 1 BedroomsUniversal City 2 Bedrooms
    Universal City Apartments with PoolUniversal City Dog Friendly Apartments
    Universal City Pet Friendly Places