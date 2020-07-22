/
woodstone
193 Apartments for rent in Woodstone, San Antonio, TX
16 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Contact for Availability
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
13835 CANE DR
13835 Cane Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1573 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Large open Floorplan with soring Living Room Ceilings and loft * Brick Fireplace * French Doors * Huge Granite Island & counter tops * Glass backsplash * Light & Bright * Ceiling Fans * Alarm System * Electric Garage Door * Large
Results within 1 mile of Woodstone
1 Unit Available
12918 Thomas Sumter
12918 Thomas Sumter Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2928 sqft
12918 Thomas Sumter Available 09/03/20 BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS Two Story Home!! - Beautiful and very spacious two story home, 3 bedrooms with a game room upstairs and a study downstairs that could be used as 4th bedroom, 2 car garage, black appliances,
1 Unit Available
13006 El Marro St
13006 El Marro Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1564 sqft
El Dorado House for Rent in Valencia Subdivision - Property Id: 310235 Beautiful white brick house for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car garage. The second garage space is used as a work/craft/storage room.
1 Unit Available
5930 Oak Country Way
5930 Oak Country Way, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1642 sqft
COZY HOME- Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath in NE Hill Country Area - A must See - updated and ready for move in! This great property backs to Commanche park. Easy access garage and large driveway.
1 Unit Available
14428 Waddesdon Bluff
14428 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex. Floor plan is well laid out with bedrooms at opposite ends.. Within walking distance to middle school. Features separate bedrooms, fireplace. Easy access to 1604 & I 35.
1 Unit Available
14227 Ridge Meadow
14227 Ridge Meadow Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1438 sqft
NICE 3 BR IN NEISD W/ EASY ACCESS TO 1604, 35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & SHOPPING*SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE - NICE 3 BR IN NEISD W/ EASY ACCESS TO 1604, 35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & SHOPPING*SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE*$55 APPL.
1 Unit Available
13079 Feather Ridge Drive
13079 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1622 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly sought after Feather Ridge.
1 Unit Available
6506 Melanzane
6506 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1225 sqft
RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Base rent $1350 plus $70 for water service. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage, end unit. Townhouse style, 2 story unit in 4 Plex located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410.
1 Unit Available
12331 CALDWINS FORD ST
12331 Caldwins Ford Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1456 sqft
THREE BEDROOM, 2 BATH ONE STORY WITH 2 LIVING AREAS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. NICE HOME WITH 2 LIVING AREAS. NEW WOOD LOOK PLANK FLOORING. NO CARPET! PRIVATE BACK YARD.
1 Unit Available
16346 Bitter Creek Street
16346 Bitter Creek Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1154 sqft
IMMACULATE ONE STORY HOME LOCATED IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH INVITING LIVING AREA AND FIREPLACE. NO CARPET. TWO CAR GARAGE. FENCED IN YARD.
1 Unit Available
6302 MARROGOT RUN ST
6302 Marrogot Run Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** Full interior/exterior paint and repairs. New plank flooring throughout, Updated bathroom tile redone, new vanities in both.
1 Unit Available
14318 Ridge Falls Drive
14318 Ridge Falls Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
4/2 all new, no carpet, large back yard with mature oranges trees BEAUTIFUL Kitchen open concept- high dealing with 3 beautiful brown beams. White new cabinets with granite and kitchen breakfast bar. Also eye catching fire place.
1 Unit Available
13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR
13071 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
New stainless steel Whirlpool stove, micro & dishwasher, Updated white cabinets w/brush nickel knobs, Resurfaced countertops in kitchen & all bathroom vanities, Updated master bathroom tile @ garden tub, New carpet in bedrooms and stairs, New plank
1 Unit Available
14520 Clovelly Wood
14520 Clovelly Wood, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
3 BR/2 Bath Duplex in San Antonio North East ISD - Nice duplex home in Woodstone. 3 BR/2 BA includes tiled entry, fireplace in living room, semi-open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, living/dining combo, & a cozy loft area upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstone
47 Units Available
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
17 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
74 Units Available
Oasis at Oakwell
1946 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
872 sqft
One and two bedroom homes with stunning views, covered parking, and temperature control. Adjacent to Loop 410, with easy access to downtown. Gated community with a Koi Pond, fitness center, and playground.
16 Units Available
Oak Ridge Apartments
11200 Perrin Beitel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
873 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Ridge Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
