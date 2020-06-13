631 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
12 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
202 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
10 Units Available
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$624
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$694
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
772 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, ceiling fans, in-unit W/D hookups, and patio/balcony. Enjoy two pools, tennis and basketball courts, dog park. Access Loops 410 and 1604. Near shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with oak cabinetry and built-in microwaves. Tenants get access to a resident lounge with WiFi. Close to Loop 1604. By McAllister Park if you ever need to get away to nature.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Shady Oaks
15 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
39 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$797
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
57 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1532 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Mahncke Park
30 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Friedrich Wilderness
35 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,156
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1567 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
37 Units Available
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1183 sqft
Located on the northwest side of San Antonio, near public transportation, Interstate 10, and shopping. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, in-suite laundry, and granite counters. Small pets welcome. Garage included with some units.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lavaca
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
Rainbow Hills
15 Units Available
Westpond
1980 Horal St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$926
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features alarm system, gym and on-site laundry. Relax with bathtub and fireplace in every unit. Close to Interstate-410 with easy access to the Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
60 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$965
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
35 Units Available
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Citadel at Westpointe offers a combination of comfort, quality, and design.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Oak Park - Northwood
5 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Highland Hills
22 Units Available
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$699
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
980 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 37 and Southside Lions Park. Air-conditioned apartments and townhouses with gourmet kitchens and large pantries. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park. Covered parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Antonio, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Antonio renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

