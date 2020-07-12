/
/
/
dominion
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
417 Apartments for rent in Dominion, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
23910 W. I-10
23910 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
719 sqft
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3259 sqft
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
25 WORTHSHAM DR
25 Worthsham Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3802 sqft
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Glen
2 Amber Glen, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
3993 sqft
Stunning and spectacular, this Raphael Lara original offers living as a fine art. Featuring circular two story garden atrium surrounded by a gallery that offers flow to the open living and dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6711 ABARTH LN
6711 Abarth Lane, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2652 sqft
Gorgeous one-story single dwelling in prestigious, 24 hr. guard gated in The Dominion. This beautiful Garden home has a luxurious feel and ultimate energy efficiency. High-end attention to detail with open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Dominion
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1390 sqft
This pet-friendly property makes everything accessible to residents thanks to its proximity to I-10. There's also an onsite coffee house, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Beautiful units feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1365 sqft
WELCOME TO AMARAAre you searching for luxury living in San Antonio, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand-new community in our beautiful neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1567 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
25634 Presidio Alley
25634 Presidio Alley, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
Clean 3/2 with study off IH-10. Ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, two inch faux blinds throughout and neutral paint. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling with custom paint.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
24558 Daisy Run
24558 Daisy Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2064 sqft
24558 Daisy Run Available 07/24/20 Beautifully landscaped home in Northside School District.
Results within 5 miles of Dominion
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,120
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1146 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from IH-10 and Loop 1604. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers car wash area, 24-hour gym, pool, parking and BBQ.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
26 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
40 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1352 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$970
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,162
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
59 Units Available
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,159
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1225 sqft
Near I-10 and area parks. Beautiful interiors with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site amenities include Nest technology, a pool, gym and game room. Trash valet.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX