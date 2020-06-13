Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

530 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
41 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1352 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Shavano Park
25 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
110 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1417 sqft
Stunning, resort-like community. Apartments feature faux hardwood floors, oversized closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Pet-friendly with lush courtyards for animals to exercise in. On-site swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1306 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Rogers Ranch
22 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes provide exceptional, affordable living experience for those wanting more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1219 sqft
Come back to the Southside ... your new home base! Conveniently located, these spacious 2, 3 and 4 bedroom expansive ranch-style single-family & semi-detached homes have the amenities everyone wants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1150 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments with gourmet-style kitchens, sleek black-on-black appliances and high ceilings. Luxurious community amenities include beach-entry swimming pool, cascading waterfall and sundeck. Quick access to I-410 and I-10 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
40 Units Available
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
6 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1309 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
30 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
58 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1532 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Lavaca
11 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1110 sqft
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

