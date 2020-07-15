/
UT Health San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
99 Apartments For Rent Near UT Health San Antonio
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
38 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,187
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1243 sqft
The District at Medical Center is a new luxury apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 PM
27 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
39 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$835
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1144 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
177 Units Available
Canterfield
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1274 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1058 sqft
Within walking distance of I-410 and the South Texas Medical Center. On-site social lounge, game lawn, fire pit and catering kitchen. Granite countertop options, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers.
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 PM
37 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 PM
27 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 PM
52 Units Available
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1170 sqft
Our community provides a serene lifestyle inside-and-out, through our beautifully modernized condo-style apartment homes tucked away in our lush, tropical surroundings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
Last updated December 19 at 12:50 AM
32 Units Available
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$975
Friendly apartment community in San Antonio, close to the I-10. Landscaped grounds with outdoor pool and playground. Pet friendly with onsite parking. Local attractions include San Antonio Zoo and McAllister Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Last updated July 15 at 12:05 PM
54 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
19 Units Available
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1097 sqft
A luxury community near the heart of San Antonio. Community features include a resort-style pool, fitness center, green space, and garages. Homes offer spacious floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 PM
19 Units Available
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1082 sqft
Located on the edge of San Antonio Medical Foundation Walking and Jogging Trail. Apartments have modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Community features a pool, a sauna and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
27 Units Available
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1226 sqft
Can't-miss luxury apartments with brushed nickel hardware, faux wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and designer finishes to choose from. Relax at the resort-style pool, coffee bar or the dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
26 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
16 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 PM
19 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
23 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 PM
49 Units Available
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
Welcome to Auburn Creek Apartments. Great Location! Offering 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments. Contact us today to schedule your tour!
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 PM
23 Units Available
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
802 sqft
San Antonio Station is located blocks away from the Medical District and is backed by Oak Hill Country Club, providing wonderful views and serene wildlife sightings.