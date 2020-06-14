466 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
652 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.**
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
60 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
37 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
651 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Thunderbird Hills
34 Units Available
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
696 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with high-end finishes and open, spacious floor. plans. Community has a dual-level pool with beach-front entry, indoor/outdoor fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
800 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
736 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Rogers Ranch
23 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
833 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
713 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Vance Jackson
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
693 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
780 sqft
Situated just minutes from Wurzbach Parkway and SilverHorn Golf Club, this pet-friendly community offers a swimming pool, gym and cookout area. The large apartments feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Vance Jackson
16 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
762 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
674 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1004 sqft
Within a townhome community overlooking a golf course, these homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, open kitchen floor plans and plank flooring. Minutes from Highway 35 and Wurzbach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodstone
15 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
640 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
649 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Balcones Heights
2 Units Available
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
505 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment now leasing in Balcones Heights. (RLNE4730176)
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Tobin Hill
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Government Hil
3 Units Available
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

