castle hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM
425 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
10 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Castle Hills
26 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Castle Hills
8 Units Available
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Bluet Ln
100 Bluet Lane, Castle Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2238 sqft
Castle Hills 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open living floor plan. Privacy galore! Circular Driveway, abundant fruit trees. This home must be seen to be fully appreciated.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
Uptown Loop
8 Units Available
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
40 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
28 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lockhill Estates
35 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
4 Units Available
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Uptown Loop
11 Units Available
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Greater Harmony Hils
Contact for Availability
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
North Central
7 Units Available
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Presidio Flats in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Red Hawk
3 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
North Central
1 Unit Available
Allena
1004 Allena Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Allena Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown Loop
1 Unit Available
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
116 Nova Mae Dr #4
116 Nova Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1032 sqft
CONTEMPORARY URBAN CONDO NEAR DOWNTOWN - Beautiful Contemporary Condo Near Downtown @ San Pedro & Jackson Keller * Flexible Floorplan, Could be 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, & Updated Fixtures & Finishes
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lockhill Estates
1 Unit Available
1300 PATRICIA DR
1300 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
470 sqft
ICON APARTMENTS - Property Id: 267789 ICON APARTMENTS $399 MOVE IN SPECIAL! TODAY ONLY! SAME DAY APPROVAL! NO DEPOSITS!!! PET FRIENDLY 2nd chance leasing! Broken leases Evictions Misdemeanors No problem! We can help! One bedrooms from
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whispering Oaks
1 Unit Available
11103 Whisper Hollow
11103 Whisper Hollow, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2372 sqft
- LARGE CORNER LOT***QUIET, PRIVATE LOCATION***UNIQUE FLOOR PLAN***SPRINKLER SYSTEM NOT GUARANTEED (RLNE5719836)
The average rent price for Castle Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Castle Hills area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Castle Hills from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City.
