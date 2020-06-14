Apartment List
/
TX
/
san antonio
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

371 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Antonio renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cable-Westwood
14 Units Available
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1163 sqft
Costa Valencia has it all…Desirable amenities, lots of space, a lively community all with affordable rents. Located adjacent to US-90 allows for easy access to greater San Antonio’s work and play destinations.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Oakland Estates
39 Units Available
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1059 sqft
Situated right off of I-10 near the University of Texas at San Antonio and the airport. Luxury, recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pool, coffee bar, gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
42 Units Available
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$907
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1371 sqft
Lavish amenities including sauna, on-site yoga, community garden and updated gym. Recently renovated interiors including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage. Green community. Lobby and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown San Antonio
35 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,150
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,323
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
67 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,781
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oakwell Farms
13 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments located in western area of Medical Center district. Easy access to Interstate 10 and universities. Featuring spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Pool, playground, and carport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
62 Units Available
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1282 sqft
Highly desirable community next to vibrant West San Antonio business district. Wood plank floors, granite countertops, luscious garden tubs and keyless home entry. Escape the city at nearby Government Canyon State Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,053
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
18 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Shady Oaks
15 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
199 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for San Antonio, TX

When I greet my neighbor with a "hi y'all", I'm wealthy as a king upon a throne. You can have your mansion or your cottage small - I'll just take my home in San Antone." (George Strait - "Home in San Antone").

Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Antonio? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Antonio, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Antonio renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Antonio 3 BedroomsSan Antonio Accessible ApartmentsSan Antonio Apartments under $600San Antonio Apartments under $700San Antonio Apartments under $800
San Antonio Apartments with BalconySan Antonio Apartments with GarageSan Antonio Apartments with GymSan Antonio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Antonio Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Antonio Apartments with ParkingSan Antonio Apartments with Pool
San Antonio Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Antonio Cheap PlacesSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Furnished ApartmentsSan Antonio Luxury PlacesSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio