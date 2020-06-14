371 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with gym
When I greet my neighbor with a "hi y'all", I'm wealthy as a king upon a throne. You can have your mansion or your cottage small - I'll just take my home in San Antone." (George Strait - "Home in San Antone").
Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Antonio renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.