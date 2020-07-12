/
/
/
oak park northwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
321 Apartments for rent in Oak Park - Northwood, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
6 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7926 Broadway St 106A
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in Alamo Heights! - Looking for a short term lease and something that’s move in ready? You’ll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
215 CALUMET PL
215 Calumet Place, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1696 sqft
Beautiful home in Alamo Heights ISD * Hardwood Floors throughout and Ceramic Tile in kitchen and baths * Stainless steel smooth-top stove and LG refrigerator. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths in main home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2802 BENT BOW DR
2802 Bent Bow Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1540 sqft
Located in Alamo Heights, near Ft Sam and Downtown. Next to neighborhood park, wide streets, mature trees. Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
710 Larkwood Drive
710 Larkwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1418 sqft
One story ranch style home in the Northwood community! Blended authentic 1950's style, with upscale updates. Ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel apron farmhouse sink, sleek granite counter tops & beveled subway tile back splash.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8038 Broadway St
8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
895 sqft
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8401 N NEW BRAUNFELS AVE
8401 North New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
780 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED CONDOMINIUM IN ALAMO HEIGHTS, CLOSE TO 410. SECOND FLOOR WITH ELEVATOR . WONDERFUL VIEWS WITH A NICE POOL AND GARDENS !!!!!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2118 Edgehill Drive Unit 211
2118 Edgehill Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
-Upgraded Fridge & Stove -Poolside view -TONS of storage space -NO Carpet Quiet community located in Alamo Heights! Unit is located on the first floor right in front of the pool. This unit includes a gas stove, walk in closet and a front patio.
1 of 25
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
7111 BETHENCOURT
7111 Bethencourt, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2944 sqft
Stunning 4 bed 3 bath Mediterranean style home w/high ceilings & beautiful marble flooring. Bright & open floor plan features two eating areas & an abundance of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8030 Broadway St
8030 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
719 sqft
Remodeled One bedroom Condo with balcony and Garden view, granite counter tops, gas stove, walk in closet, washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park - Northwood
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
60 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXTimberwood Park, TX