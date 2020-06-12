Apartment List
366 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
58 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1147 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Mahncke Park
32 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1180 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1247 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Oakwell Farms
14 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
44 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1130 sqft
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
996 sqft
Convenient to Loop 1604. 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious kitchens and bathrooms in a community offering scenic views and resort-style amenities. Detached garages and covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Crown Meadows
14 Units Available
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
993 sqft
Found just off I-410, this award-winning community is 15 minutes from Downtown San Antonio. The units feature state-of-the-art amenities, upscale interiors and stainless appliances, in addition to a community coffee bar and outdoor TV.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with oak cabinetry and built-in microwaves. Tenants get access to a resident lounge with WiFi. Close to Loop 1604. By McAllister Park if you ever need to get away to nature.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
Rainbow Hills
15 Units Available
Westpond
1980 Horal St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$926
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features alarm system, gym and on-site laundry. Relax with bathtub and fireplace in every unit. Close to Interstate-410 with easy access to the Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Lavaca
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
21 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
18 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lavaca
11 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Vance Jackson
10 Units Available
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$867
1013 sqft
Green community surrounded by schools, restaurants and parks. Amble down nature trails or relax on the redwood deck. Located on VIA bus line with easy access to all major highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$892
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Friedrich Wilderness
34 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1239 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
10 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
943 sqft
Minutes from the I-10 and I-410 interchange and convenient to downtown San Antonio. Units with walk-in closets, washers and dryers, fireplaces and bonus storage space.

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

