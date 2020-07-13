AL
60 Apartments under $700 for rent in San Antonio, TX

31 Units Available
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool, picnic tables and DVD movie library. Convenient location close to Pearsall Park, I-410 and the VIA Bus Line. Units feature walk in closets, solar screens and private patio or balcony.
39 Units Available
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$594
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$642
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
610 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
29 Units Available
Highland Hills
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This small community is a short drive from area freeways and is near area parks, shopping, and retail. Residents benefit from ample green space and on-site parking. A balcony or patio is provided. Spacious interiors.
15 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$615
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
49 Units Available
Highland Hills
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
749 sqft
This property is near the City Base Landing shopping mall and Pickwell Park. Community amenities include a bilingual staff, swimming pool and playground. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
5 Units Available
San Jose
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hutchins Palms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
84 Units Available
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$700
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1246 sqft
LIV at Westover Hills ia a brand-new 62 and better senior living community, located in the wonderful Westover Hills area of San Antonio, TX.
58 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$599
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
30 Units Available
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
837 sqft
Chase Hill Apartments in San Antonio feature classic Texas styling on the exterior and updated interiors with hardwood flooring. Private balconies allow you to relax in the fresh air.
15 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
21 Units Available
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
644 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Campus Side in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
9 Units Available
Balcones Heights
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$671
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
953 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Keys Apartments, located conveniently in San Antonio, Texas near the Connally Loop and McDermott Freeway. You will find us within walking distance to multiple restaurants, schools and shopping for all your needs.
2 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
1000 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
2 Units Available
Balcones Heights
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment now leasing in Balcones Heights. (RLNE4730176)
23 Units Available
Highland Hills
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$699
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
980 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 37 and Southside Lions Park. Air-conditioned apartments and townhouses with gourmet kitchens and large pantries. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park. Covered parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
19 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
6 Units Available
Donaldson Terrace
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
775 sqft
The Oaks on Bandera is only minutes away from downtown, shopping, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of The Lake, dining and the arts and entertainment district.
45 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
56 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
58 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
836 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
22 Units Available
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
974 sqft
Easy access to Highways Loop 1604 and Loop 410 as well as San Antonio International Airport. Units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, custom cabinets and upgraded carpeting.
33 Units Available
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$625
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1096 sqft
Come see why our residents love living at Fairways V! With so many great floor plans to choose from and a highly desired location, you won't want to leave! Centrally located in the Medical Center, there are plenty of restaurants and great shopping
Rent Report
San Antonio

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

