alamo farmsteads
323 Apartments for rent in Alamo Farmsteads, San Antonio, TX
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
9306 ZEBULON DR
9306 Zebulon Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1358 sqft
CUTE SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LINCOLN PARK. RECENTLY UPGRADED TO INCLUDE: new flooring, bath fixtures and tile. Open floor plan, high ceilings. Located in Medical Center area. GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOLS.
6039 WHITBY RD
6039 Whitby Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only minutes from downtown San Antonio, the River Walk and all the shopping and dining your heart desires.
6003 MacGregor Way
6003 Macgregor Way, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1492 sqft
Retreat at Glen Heather"**Superb location in the Medical Center**Townhouse is situated on a Cul de Sac for Extra Privacy**Small Community with Lots of Trees**Home features an Eat in Kitchen**New Washer and Dryer**Separate Dining**Family Room with a
8806 Lost Arbor Cir
8806 Lost Arbor Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1610 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Well maintained 3 bedroom two bath in desirable Lost Oaks gated community subdivision. Home is freshly painted with new floors. Home is a uniquely styled home. Kitchen has open view.
7026 Mary Todd
7026 Mary Todd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2334 sqft
7026 Mary Todd Available 09/15/20 7026 Mary Todd - Wonderful RENTAL conveniently located off Abe Lincoln! Easy access to major employers, shopping, restaurants, NISD schools, and MORE! Open, flexible floor plan with multiple living and eating areas.
9314 Whisper Pt
9314 Whisper Point, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1231 sqft
9314 Whisper Point - Property Id: 313180 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full baths with water included. Surrounded with mature trees. Relax on back patio and spacious back yard backing up to greenbelt.
9306 Chattanooga Dr
9306 Chattanooga Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
Amazing home in Lincoln green - Property Id: 302481 3 Bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home, 1800 sf.
9316 Whisper Pt
9316 Whisper Point, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1231 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full baths with water included. Surrounded with mature trees. Relax on back patio and spacious back yard backing up to greenbelt. Excellent location in heart of Medical Center Area!
9334 Whisper Pt
9334 Whisper Point, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1353 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Garden Home for Rent in Whisper Creek! - Cute garden home for rent in a quiet neighborhood! Living area features vaulted ceilings, upgraded flooring and a cozy fireplace.
6406 Brook Cove
6406 Brook Cove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2163 sqft
One of the nicest and quietest neighborhoods and yet, just a couple of minutes from Babcock & Huebner. Nicely appointed 3/2 with huge privacy fenced in yard. Downstairs master & bath plus high ceilings in master and living room.
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1190 sqft
Newly renovated units in community that offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and online payment portal. Situated conveniently on Route 16 and across the street from O.P Schnabel Park. Several restaurants just south on 16.
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1066 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms.Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guidedtours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours viavideo chat are still available.
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1082 sqft
Located on the edge of San Antonio Medical Foundation Walking and Jogging Trail. Apartments have modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Community features a pool, a sauna and a coffee bar.
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$708
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Courtland Heights offers pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio's Medical center, near VIA bus line, Loop 410 and IH-10. Wood plank flooring, plush carpet, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer in every apartment home.
6616 Spring Lark
6616 Spring Lark Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
896 sqft
- (RLNE5880686)
