269 Apartments for rent in Downtown San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Downtown San Antonio welcomes thousands of tourists every year to its colorful Riverwalk area and to enjoy the city’s Mexican heritage. Revitalization efforts are making this a great neighborhood to choose to call home, too.
Transportation
- Walking
- Driving
- Biking
- VIA Metropolitan Transit (buses and a downtown streetcar)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
- Baby Boomers and active retirees
- Bilingual (Spanish/English)
Close to:
- I-35
- SeaWorld
- Six Flags Over Texas
- Southtown
Contains:
- I-10
- Riverwalk
- The Alamo
- Majestic Theatre
- Market Square
- La Villita Historic Arts Village
Downtown San Antonio in 3 Words: Vibrant, Historic, Trendy
The rallying cry for San Antonio might be “Remember the Alamo!” but this fast-growing city is increasingly looking ahead to the future. The city has continued to invest in the downtown area, which has made it very attractive to young professionals drawn to the exciting mix of nightlife, cultural heritage, and unique shops and galleries.
Even though San Antonio is one of the country’s fastest growing cities, there’s still a sense that it’s an undiscovered gem. The city itself has festivals on a regular basis, celebrating everything from el Dia de los Muertos to Fiesta Noche Del Rio, the latter of which takes place downtown. As a major military city, you’ll also see lots of events honoring them, such as the Armed Forces Day Parade along the Riverwalk.
If you have a car and can drive just a bit, you’re not far from the fun at SeaWorld and Six Flags Over Texas. If you’re bored here, just pick up a local alternative newspaper and see all the awesome things that are going on. But if you live downtown, chances are that you’ll already hear about the happenings, like Tiki Tuesdays at the Brooklynite. Regardless of your budget or your taste preferences, Downtown San Antonio has more than enough restaurants to keep you happy. You can get cheap Tex-Mex fare 24 hours a day at Mi Tierra or go for a more upscale European-inspired meal at Bella on the River.
If there’s one thing Texas has in abundance, it’s available land. That means that the major cities tend to sprawl outward, which means that they’re generally not very walkable. Downtown San Antonio is an exception. You can pretty easily bike or walk around downtown. However, many people also drive. Public transportation is available but limited to the VIA buses and a downtown streetcar. You can drive downtown, but it may be challenging to figure out the complicated system of one-way streets if you’re new to the city.
The housing market in San Antonio is tight in every neighborhood, including downtown. Although home buyers are more affected by this than renters, many people are looking for apartments for rent in downtown San Antonio while they are looking for a home to buy. This may mean that the rental market can be more competitive, so you’re less likely to find move-in specials than you would have in the past. Rates for apartment rent in downtown tend to be a bit higher than elsewhere in the city.
Most people think that Austin is the only unique and hipster city in Texas, but San Antonio is starting to give them a run for their money. San Antonio is quickly becoming a startup-friendly business environment, thanks to cheaper rents than other parts of the country.
The city is working to realize San Antonio’s great potential, and downtown is the center of that focus. The Downtown Alliance, a group united to advance a vision of a more vibrant downtown, says that 7,500 new apartment units are expected to be completed downtown by 2020, so even though it’s already a trendy neighborhood, city planners expect that it will become even more so. When you live downtown, you can start your Saturday at Pearl Farmers Market and end the day at Bar 1919.
A sense of urban cool characterizes the apartments, lofts and condos for rent in downtown San Antonio. Features like exposed brick and ductwork and painted concrete lend a sleek industrial flair to many units. Newer buildings still feature trendy amenities like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many apartments also give renters extra features they want, such as onsite bike storage, video guest identification and sound-proofing engineering to block out noise from the neighbors.
Renters downtown should come prepared with security deposit and first month’s rent. Expect utilities to be an extra expense at nearly all apartments. Some will allow you to bring a pet or two as well, but may require additional deposits.
The time is right to look at one of San Antonio’s most exciting neighborhoods. Come be a part of the growing community in downtown!