Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM

269 Apartments for rent in Downtown San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
40 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,068
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
19 Units Available
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,304
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1090 sqft
Situated on the San Antonio River Walk. Urban apartments with chef-inspired kitchens in a community with a pool deck, rooftop lounge, fitness center and VIP party lounge. Residents enjoy direct access to water taxis.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,226
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1195 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
50 Units Available
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
58 Units Available
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
836 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
147 Units Available
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1137 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
52 Units Available
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
633 S ST MARYS
633 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,143
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 S Flores St 202
319 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Loft for Rent 1/1 bath (M202) - Property Id: 290267 Open floor plan - Hardwood floors. - 12' high ceilings. - Modern kitchens and bathroom. - Washer and Dryer connections. - Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
402 Dwyer Ave
402 Dwyer Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817699)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 E Travis St
301 East Travis Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
78205 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405
215 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,625
1147 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, sophisticated living at the Vidorra in the heart of downtown San Antonio! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium is now available and truly a "Must See!" Stunning wood floors throughout the all one level unit are glamorous, while also

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1159 E Commerce St
1159 East Commerce Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
Brand New - Price included 1 Month Free Apt ID# 302 (RLNE4408785)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
326 Lexington Ave
326 Lexington Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2045 sqft
Historic renovated short term rental located in the Arts District of downtown SA. Fully furnished, large open floor plan with modern flair, hard wood floors and tons of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
600 E MARKET ST
600 East Market Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1129 sqft
With the best "backyard" in the country, the River Walk is just outside your door. Step into the excitement of a Spurs victory celebration, take a dinner cruise on the River Walk, or enjoy the holiday light displays and Fiesta.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
610 E Market St Unit 2813
610 East Market Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Per new Corona virus law- no Private showings..A Home you will love as a good tennat.This spacious, fully-renovated,unit is presented move-in ready..kindly contact me direct via.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown San Antonio
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
$
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Downtown San Antonio
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Downtown San Antonio welcomes thousands of tourists every year to its colorful Riverwalk area and to enjoy the city’s Mexican heritage. Revitalization efforts are making this a great neighborhood to choose to call home, too.

Transportation

  • Walking
  • Driving
  • Biking
  • VIA Metropolitan Transit (buses and a downtown streetcar)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
  • Baby Boomers and active retirees
  • Bilingual (Spanish/English)

Close to:

  • I-35
  • SeaWorld
  • Six Flags Over Texas
  • Southtown

Contains:

  • I-10
  • Riverwalk
  • The Alamo
  • Majestic Theatre
  • Market Square
  • La Villita Historic Arts Village

Downtown San Antonio in 3 Words: Vibrant, Historic, Trendy

Living in Downtown San Antonio

The rallying cry for San Antonio might be “Remember the Alamo!” but this fast-growing city is increasingly looking ahead to the future. The city has continued to invest in the downtown area, which has made it very attractive to young professionals drawn to the exciting mix of nightlife, cultural heritage, and unique shops and galleries.

Things to do in Downtown San Antonio

Even though San Antonio is one of the country’s fastest growing cities, there’s still a sense that it’s an undiscovered gem. The city itself has festivals on a regular basis, celebrating everything from el Dia de los Muertos to Fiesta Noche Del Rio, the latter of which takes place downtown. As a major military city, you’ll also see lots of events honoring them, such as the Armed Forces Day Parade along the Riverwalk.

If you have a car and can drive just a bit, you’re not far from the fun at SeaWorld and Six Flags Over Texas. If you’re bored here, just pick up a local alternative newspaper and see all the awesome things that are going on. But if you live downtown, chances are that you’ll already hear about the happenings, like Tiki Tuesdays at the Brooklynite. Regardless of your budget or your taste preferences, Downtown San Antonio has more than enough restaurants to keep you happy. You can get cheap Tex-Mex fare 24 hours a day at Mi Tierra or go for a more upscale European-inspired meal at Bella on the River.

Getting around Downtown San Antonio

If there’s one thing Texas has in abundance, it’s available land. That means that the major cities tend to sprawl outward, which means that they’re generally not very walkable. Downtown San Antonio is an exception. You can pretty easily bike or walk around downtown. However, many people also drive. Public transportation is available but limited to the VIA buses and a downtown streetcar. You can drive downtown, but it may be challenging to figure out the complicated system of one-way streets if you’re new to the city.

Renting in Downtown San Antonio

The housing market in San Antonio is tight in every neighborhood, including downtown. Although home buyers are more affected by this than renters, many people are looking for apartments for rent in downtown San Antonio while they are looking for a home to buy. This may mean that the rental market can be more competitive, so you’re less likely to find move-in specials than you would have in the past. Rates for apartment rent in downtown tend to be a bit higher than elsewhere in the city.

Most people think that Austin is the only unique and hipster city in Texas, but San Antonio is starting to give them a run for their money. San Antonio is quickly becoming a startup-friendly business environment, thanks to cheaper rents than other parts of the country.

The city is working to realize San Antonio’s great potential, and downtown is the center of that focus. The Downtown Alliance, a group united to advance a vision of a more vibrant downtown, says that 7,500 new apartment units are expected to be completed downtown by 2020, so even though it’s already a trendy neighborhood, city planners expect that it will become even more so. When you live downtown, you can start your Saturday at Pearl Farmers Market and end the day at Bar 1919.

A sense of urban cool characterizes the apartments, lofts and condos for rent in downtown San Antonio. Features like exposed brick and ductwork and painted concrete lend a sleek industrial flair to many units. Newer buildings still feature trendy amenities like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many apartments also give renters extra features they want, such as onsite bike storage, video guest identification and sound-proofing engineering to block out noise from the neighbors.

Renters downtown should come prepared with security deposit and first month’s rent. Expect utilities to be an extra expense at nearly all apartments. Some will allow you to bring a pet or two as well, but may require additional deposits.

The time is right to look at one of San Antonio’s most exciting neighborhoods. Come be a part of the growing community in downtown!

