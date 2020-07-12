269 Apartments for rent in Downtown San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

The housing market in San Antonio is tight in every neighborhood, including downtown. Although home buyers are more affected by this than renters, many people are looking for apartments for rent in downtown San Antonio while they are looking for a home to buy. This may mean that the rental market can be more competitive, so you’re less likely to find move-in specials than you would have in the past. Rates for apartment rent in downtown tend to be a bit higher than elsewhere in the city.

Most people think that Austin is the only unique and hipster city in Texas, but San Antonio is starting to give them a run for their money. San Antonio is quickly becoming a startup-friendly business environment, thanks to cheaper rents than other parts of the country.

The city is working to realize San Antonio’s great potential, and downtown is the center of that focus. The Downtown Alliance, a group united to advance a vision of a more vibrant downtown, says that 7,500 new apartment units are expected to be completed downtown by 2020, so even though it’s already a trendy neighborhood, city planners expect that it will become even more so. When you live downtown, you can start your Saturday at Pearl Farmers Market and end the day at Bar 1919.

A sense of urban cool characterizes the apartments, lofts and condos for rent in downtown San Antonio. Features like exposed brick and ductwork and painted concrete lend a sleek industrial flair to many units. Newer buildings still feature trendy amenities like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many apartments also give renters extra features they want, such as onsite bike storage, video guest identification and sound-proofing engineering to block out noise from the neighbors.

Renters downtown should come prepared with security deposit and first month’s rent. Expect utilities to be an extra expense at nearly all apartments. Some will allow you to bring a pet or two as well, but may require additional deposits.

The time is right to look at one of San Antonio’s most exciting neighborhoods. Come be a part of the growing community in downtown!