450 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with garage

San Antonio apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Oakland Estates
11 Units Available
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
18 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
Skyline Park
24 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1113 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Vance Jackson
33 Units Available
Joule
10707 W Ih 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
882 sqft
A modern community within minutes of IH-10. Near the 1604 Loop. The community is pet-friendly. Homes offer washer and dryer hookups, modern kitchens, and spacious layouts. Two pools and a renovated clubhouse on-site.
26 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
30 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
30 Units Available
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1371 sqft
Lavish amenities including sauna, on-site yoga, community garden and updated gym. Recently renovated interiors including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage. Green community. Lobby and courtyard.
Oak Park - Northwood
5 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown San Antonio
20 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
65 Units Available
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1495 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Pradera is redefining rental living and delivers everything you are looking for.
38 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1405 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Vance Jackson
18 Units Available
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1461 sqft
Comfortable apartments have well-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and large windows overlooking lovely scenery. Sophisticated amenities include a clubhouse and a coffee bar. Located near Orsinger Park.
Downtown San Antonio
24 Units Available
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
20 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,053
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
22 Units Available
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,277
1341 sqft
Located across the street from San Antonio Christian School, near US 281. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with large kitchens, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Small pets are welcome with a fee. Putting green.
$
Stone Oak
46 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Antonio, TX

San Antonio apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

