Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:45 AM

288 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Crown Meadows
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1355 sqft
Found just off I-410, this award-winning community is 15 minutes from Downtown San Antonio. The units feature state-of-the-art amenities, upscale interiors and stainless appliances, in addition to a community coffee bar and outdoor TV.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
135 Units Available
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1092 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only)( and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1015 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
958 sqft
Brand new community. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Modern kitchen with black-on-black appliances. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Crown Meadows
Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1097 sqft
A luxury community near the heart of San Antonio. Community features include a resort-style pool, fitness center, green space, and garages. Homes offer spacious floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$938
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
255 Units Available
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
26 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
70 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
68 Units Available
Thelka
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$999
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,031
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,241
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
26 Units Available
Forest Crest
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,120
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

