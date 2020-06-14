357 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with hardwood floors
When I greet my neighbor with a "hi y'all", I'm wealthy as a king upon a throne. You can have your mansion or your cottage small - I'll just take my home in San Antone." (George Strait - "Home in San Antone").
Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Antonio renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.