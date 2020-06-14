Apartment List
357 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Antonio renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
2 Units Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Tobin Hill
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
2 Units Available
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1138 sqft
Modern apartments located conveniently close to USAA and the Oak Hills Country club. Units have fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet space. The onsite courtyard has several grilling stations and picnic tables.
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
32 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Monte Vista
9 Units Available
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Thousand Oaks
17 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Shavano Park
24 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
109 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
104 Units Available
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
924 sqft
The Maxwell is a pet friendly community located in historic San Antonio, Texas.
Shady Oaks
24 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
30 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
16 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
37 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Oakland Estates
39 Units Available
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1059 sqft
Situated right off of I-10 near the University of Texas at San Antonio and the airport. Luxury, recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pool, coffee bar, gym.
42 Units Available
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
30 Units Available
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1371 sqft
Lavish amenities including sauna, on-site yoga, community garden and updated gym. Recently renovated interiors including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage. Green community. Lobby and courtyard.
Downtown San Antonio
35 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,150
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,323
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
City Guide for San Antonio, TX

When I greet my neighbor with a "hi y'all", I'm wealthy as a king upon a throne. You can have your mansion or your cottage small - I'll just take my home in San Antone." (George Strait - "Home in San Antone").

Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Antonio? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Antonio, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Antonio renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

