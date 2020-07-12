/
vance jackson
399 Apartments for rent in Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$818
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1461 sqft
Comfortable apartments have well-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and large windows overlooking lovely scenery. Sophisticated amenities include a clubhouse and a coffee bar. Located near Orsinger Park.
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Green community surrounded by schools, restaurants and parks. Amble down nature trails or relax on the redwood deck. Located on VIA bus line with easy access to all major highways.
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1353 sqft
Modern apartments have ice makers and garbage disposal. The nearby Huebner Oaks Shopping Center and Shops at La Cantera provide a myriad of retail options.
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1265 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
910 sqft
Traditional homes in a leafy community with breathtaking views, close to Interstate 10 and Hobby Middle School. Central air conditioning in rooms. Planned resident activities and premier relocation program. Cable and internet ready.
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$751
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1143 sqft
Premier amenities include two relaxing pools with poolside WiFi, clothing care centers, resident activities, and more. Cable- and Internet-ready apartments come with fully furnished kitchens, hardwood molding, and other designer features.
Joule
10707 W Ih 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
882 sqft
A modern community within minutes of IH-10. Near the 1604 Loop. The community is pet-friendly. Homes offer washer and dryer hookups, modern kitchens, and spacious layouts. Two pools and a renovated clubhouse on-site.
11722 Caprock St.
11722 Cap Rock, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
11722 Caprock St. Available 08/24/20 MISSION TRACE - ***COMING SOON*** 2 story 3 bedroom 2 full bath garden home located in quiet secluded area, close to Medical Center, USAA, shopping centers and eateries. Brand new carpet installed.
4211 Ramsgate St
4211 Ramsgate Road, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Great Location Near I-10 & Wurzbach - This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1 - story home is spacious, comfortable, w/ open floor plan with porcelain tile throughout.
9115 Old Mill
9115 Old Mill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1799 sqft
- (RLNE5886473)
11707 VANCE JACKSON
11707 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
703 sqft
Quietly nestled in a friendly enclave of Texas Live Oak trees, you will discover the peaceful beauty of this community, located in a prestigious neighborhood of Northwest San Antonio, Texas.
3635 Sugar Hill
3635 Sugar Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1303 sqft
The Sumit Colonies North - Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing! For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing Please apply online at fsppmtx.
3635 Pinebluff Dr.
3635 Pine Bluff Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1954 sqft
- OPEN AIRY HOME WITH 400 ADDITIONAL SQUARE FT PROFESSIONALLY ADDED***2 LIVING AND 2 EATING AREAS***LARGE UTILITY ROOM***STORAGE SHED IN BACK***GREAT LOCATION (RLNE5803365)
9419 POWHATAN DR
9419 Powhatan Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
940 sqft
Spectacular first floor condo Unit with no steps!! Upgraded and updated includes: NEW HVAC SYSTEM**NEW A/C Condensing Unit**NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher**NEW Stove/Range**NEW Lighting**Tile Floors**Counter Tops & Custom Painting! Open Floor Plan
10523 MILLDALE ST
10523 Milldale Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Updated & beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. One of a kind kitchen with granite countertops, marble backspace, brand new appliances, and breakfast bar! Spacious living areas with a fireplace that is to-die-for.
11224 Huebner Rd
11224 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5812792)
11300 EXPO BLVD
11300 Expo Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Come home to a resort-style community in the tranquil and gentle rolling countryside in NW San Antonio.
3216 SWANDALE DR
3216 Swandale Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
One of a kind garden home! READY! Great location in a beautiful neighborhood! Striking 1970's Contemporary architecture on a huge park like yard.
11616 CAPROCK ST
11616 Cap Rock, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1894 sqft
Soaring 2-STORY ENTRY. GORGEOUS TILE and WOOD FLOORS throughout entire ground floor. GRANITE kitchen countertops. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. CHEF'S STYLE gas cook-top. Under-cabinet mounted toaster oven. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
11520 Huebner Rd
11520 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Super nice and clean move-in ready condo. Fresh paint. Fireplace in living area can be viewed from the kitchen. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Located ground level with screened in back patio to enjoy summer nights.
3207 ONEIDA DR
3207 Oneida Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1570 sqft
Very well-maintained and clean one-story home close to the Medical Center. Upgrades include laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator as well as washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Vance Jackson
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
