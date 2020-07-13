Apartment List
/
TX
/
san antonio
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

502 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
27 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
33 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$970
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$594
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$642
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
610 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
33 Units Available
Thunderbird Hills
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1405 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with high-end finishes and open, spacious floor. plans. Community has a dual-level pool with beach-front entry, indoor/outdoor fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
40 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments with gourmet-style kitchens, sleek black-on-black appliances and high ceilings. Luxurious community amenities include beach-entry swimming pool, cascading waterfall and sundeck. Quick access to I-410 and I-10 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
20 Units Available
Thousand Oaks
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1461 sqft
Comfortable apartments have well-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and large windows overlooking lovely scenery. Sophisticated amenities include a clubhouse and a coffee bar. Located near Orsinger Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments located in western area of Medical Center district. Easy access to Interstate 10 and universities. Featuring spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Pool, playground, and carport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1371 sqft
Lavish amenities including sauna, on-site yoga, community garden and updated gym. Recently renovated interiors including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage. Green community. Lobby and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
56 Units Available
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1282 sqft
Highly desirable community next to vibrant West San Antonio business district. Wood plank floors, granite countertops, luscious garden tubs and keyless home entry. Escape the city at nearby Government Canyon State Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,096
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$938
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1341 sqft
Located across the street from San Antonio Christian School, near US 281. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with large kitchens, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Small pets are welcome with a fee. Putting green.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
15 Units Available
Shavano Park
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined slightly over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Antonio, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Antonio 3 BedroomsSan Antonio Accessible ApartmentsSan Antonio Apartments under $600San Antonio Apartments under $700San Antonio Apartments under $800
    San Antonio Apartments with BalconySan Antonio Apartments with GarageSan Antonio Apartments with GymSan Antonio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Antonio Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Antonio Apartments with ParkingSan Antonio Apartments with PoolSan Antonio Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    San Antonio Cheap PlacesSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Furnished ApartmentsSan Antonio Luxury PlacesSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
    Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
    Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
    Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
    Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
    San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
    The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio