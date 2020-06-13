334 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX📍
Located 10 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, Leon Valley's population was up to 10,676 residents as of the 2012 Census. What makes this city so special is not only its location in central Texas, but its close proximity to San Antonio as well. It is just far enough away from the noise and frenetic pace under which San Antonio operates and is considered to be the perfect escape from the rat-race of city life. However, it's close enough for an easy commute, easy access to world class shopping, excellent employment opportunities and cuisine that represents tastes from around the world, coupled with a culture that represents the residents who live there.
Moving into a new home, condo or apartment can be intimidating. However, with a bit of planning and advice, you can leave the stress and fretting to other, less prepared individuals! Before you do any searching online or via the help of a friend or realtor, make a complete list of what you want in your new place. This is a list of the amenities you actually want in your home or you want access to, such as the number of bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, covered or garage parking, swimming pool and fitness areas, gated access, gas or electric stoves and whether or not you prefer stand alone showers or ones with a tub included. This list will greatly narrow your prospects and allow you to view a more customized batch of prospective new properties to go look at. Once you have compiled the list, you need to budget for how much you'd like to spend on rent each month and share that information with your realtor. Now, when you actually begin going out to properties, it is best to have your paperwork in order and ready to present to a potential landlord. These papers include your personal identification, work references, rental history and your credit report. You will also need to keep in mind that application fees and deposit fees are usually standard, so have some money put aside for those as well as the deposit that is also required to hold your property once you've found the one you absolutely must have!
Looking for a new home can be a stressful task if you are unfamiliar with the area. Leon Valley has four distinct neighborhoods, but it can be difficult to tell where San Antonio ends and Leon Valley begins. Here are some helpful hints at what you can expect to find in each neighborhood.
Wurzbach Rd/Desilu Dr: This lush neighborhood is heavily wooded with blue spruce, cypress, oak and ash trees, which provide excellent shade during the heat of the summer! Whether it's a condo for rent or a home rental you are searching for, this area is ripe with medium to large-sized properties just waiting to be snatched up! Many of the properties are older and well-established like the neighborhood, but not at all run down or shabby. It is also conveniently located a couple of minutes from the 410 loop, which makes for an easy commute to anywhere in San Antonio you might need to travel to!
Huebner Rd: This neighborhood is close to Hwy 16, yet another easy commute into San Antonio should you need the access for work in the city! This area is perfect for those looking for a studio apartment to rent or a one-bedroom apartment to rent. If you want to find an apartment in Leon Valley that is roomy, surrounded with stunning landscaping and is peacefully quiet compared to downtown San Antonio, this is your area!
Evers Rd: Evers Road runs parallel to Hwy 16, otherwise known as Bandera Rd., and features the beautiful Raymond Rimkus Park! Many residents can be found relaxing beneath one of the many cypress Trees with a book or having a picnic, while others enjoy walking their dogs or taking a daily jog through the area. It is truly stunning! The home rentals tend to go fast in this popular neighborhood.
Merkens Dr: This neighborhood is filled with medium to large suburban homes (usually 3-6 bedrooms), well-tended lawns and gardens, and very clean, well-maintained streets. Babcock Road is a shout away and the Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center is just beyond that. Many homes are well established but not old, while others were built as recently as 2000. Grocery stores, restaurants, fabulous parks and nature trails, a medical center! What are you waiting for?
If you love the outdoors and taking day trips for hiking or quick weekend camping trips, then you have found the perfect place to settle. There are no less than 12 state parks and natural areas just a short drive away, perfect for a day hike or picnic getaway. Head up Hwy 16 to O.P. Schnabel Park and enjoy 200 acres of nature trails ready to be explored for the day. If you feel like exploring deep beneath the earth, take Loop 1604 and follow the signs for Natural Bridge Caverns. The beauty of the stalactites and stalagmites will have your jaw dropping in awe and pleasure with the knowledge that such a treasure is practically in your backyard. When you yearn for a fancy night out, the spectacular Tower of the Americas is only a quick jaunt into San Antonio. Not to be left out, for all you sports fans, the Alamodome is a short car trip away. That's right! You never have to miss a Spurs home game again!