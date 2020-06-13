Apartment List
/
TX
/
leon valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 PM

334 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX

📍
Seneca Sun Valley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Seneca-Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
5916 Trone Trail
5916 Trone Trail, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2114 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home awaiting new tenants. Freshly painted inside and out with new wood look vinyl plank flooring and carpet. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. Living room is warm and inviting with the wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Seneca-Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
6300 Rue Marielyne St
6300 Rue Marie Lyne Street, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
739 sqft
This property has a wonderful feel with its mature trees, pool area, great views from the apartments. Excellent Northside ISD schools. Close access to Loop 410 and shopping make this a great choice.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Linkwood
1 Unit Available
7633 LINKLEA
7633 Linklea Drive, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3001 sqft
Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
7215 POSS RD
7215 Poss Road, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom home is close to major highway 410 for easy commutes to work or school, near lots of shopping, movie theaters, and the San Antonio Aquarium.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
6402 Pacer Trail
6402 Pacer Trail, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1787 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable and established Leon Valley neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Leon Valley
1 Unit Available
7014 FOREST PINE ST
7014 Forest Pine Street, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1388 sqft
Located in Leon Valley, 1 block from the library, park, and community center. Close to the medical center and USAA. Just minutes from 410. No HOA! Lots of natural light. large shade trees in the nice back yard give the home plenty of shade.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Leon Valley
1 Unit Available
6043 Forest Shadow FOREST OAKS N.W.
6043 Forest Shadow Street, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1901 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4295907)
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
17 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Eckhert Crossing
44 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
54 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Thunderbird Hills
5 Units Available
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away).
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Eckhert Crossing
47 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$895
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
City GuideLeon Valley
It can be said that Texans are a stubborn lot. The same holds true for the original residents of Leon Valley when development there began in the 1950s. Rather than be annexed by San Antonio, the residents of Leon Valley filed a petition for incorporation as an independent city. By the late 1960s, that stubborn streak paid off and the city was finally incorporated and has been growing steadily ever since!

Located 10 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, Leon Valley's population was up to 10,676 residents as of the 2012 Census. What makes this city so special is not only its location in central Texas, but its close proximity to San Antonio as well. It is just far enough away from the noise and frenetic pace under which San Antonio operates and is considered to be the perfect escape from the rat-race of city life. However, it's close enough for an easy commute, easy access to world class shopping, excellent employment opportunities and cuisine that represents tastes from around the world, coupled with a culture that represents the residents who live there.

A Few Tips for Your Move

Moving into a new home, condo or apartment can be intimidating. However, with a bit of planning and advice, you can leave the stress and fretting to other, less prepared individuals! Before you do any searching online or via the help of a friend or realtor, make a complete list of what you want in your new place. This is a list of the amenities you actually want in your home or you want access to, such as the number of bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, covered or garage parking, swimming pool and fitness areas, gated access, gas or electric stoves and whether or not you prefer stand alone showers or ones with a tub included. This list will greatly narrow your prospects and allow you to view a more customized batch of prospective new properties to go look at. Once you have compiled the list, you need to budget for how much you'd like to spend on rent each month and share that information with your realtor. Now, when you actually begin going out to properties, it is best to have your paperwork in order and ready to present to a potential landlord. These papers include your personal identification, work references, rental history and your credit report. You will also need to keep in mind that application fees and deposit fees are usually standard, so have some money put aside for those as well as the deposit that is also required to hold your property once you've found the one you absolutely must have!

Leon Valley's Neighborhoods

Looking for a new home can be a stressful task if you are unfamiliar with the area. Leon Valley has four distinct neighborhoods, but it can be difficult to tell where San Antonio ends and Leon Valley begins. Here are some helpful hints at what you can expect to find in each neighborhood.

Wurzbach Rd/Desilu Dr: This lush neighborhood is heavily wooded with blue spruce, cypress, oak and ash trees, which provide excellent shade during the heat of the summer! Whether it's a condo for rent or a home rental you are searching for, this area is ripe with medium to large-sized properties just waiting to be snatched up! Many of the properties are older and well-established like the neighborhood, but not at all run down or shabby. It is also conveniently located a couple of minutes from the 410 loop, which makes for an easy commute to anywhere in San Antonio you might need to travel to!

Huebner Rd: This neighborhood is close to Hwy 16, yet another easy commute into San Antonio should you need the access for work in the city! This area is perfect for those looking for a studio apartment to rent or a one-bedroom apartment to rent. If you want to find an apartment in Leon Valley that is roomy, surrounded with stunning landscaping and is peacefully quiet compared to downtown San Antonio, this is your area!

Evers Rd: Evers Road runs parallel to Hwy 16, otherwise known as Bandera Rd., and features the beautiful Raymond Rimkus Park! Many residents can be found relaxing beneath one of the many cypress Trees with a book or having a picnic, while others enjoy walking their dogs or taking a daily jog through the area. It is truly stunning! The home rentals tend to go fast in this popular neighborhood.

Merkens Dr: This neighborhood is filled with medium to large suburban homes (usually 3-6 bedrooms), well-tended lawns and gardens, and very clean, well-maintained streets. Babcock Road is a shout away and the Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center is just beyond that. Many homes are well established but not old, while others were built as recently as 2000. Grocery stores, restaurants, fabulous parks and nature trails, a medical center! What are you waiting for?

Living in Leon Valley

If you love the outdoors and taking day trips for hiking or quick weekend camping trips, then you have found the perfect place to settle. There are no less than 12 state parks and natural areas just a short drive away, perfect for a day hike or picnic getaway. Head up Hwy 16 to O.P. Schnabel Park and enjoy 200 acres of nature trails ready to be explored for the day. If you feel like exploring deep beneath the earth, take Loop 1604 and follow the signs for Natural Bridge Caverns. The beauty of the stalactites and stalagmites will have your jaw dropping in awe and pleasure with the knowledge that such a treasure is practically in your backyard. When you yearn for a fancy night out, the spectacular Tower of the Americas is only a quick jaunt into San Antonio. Not to be left out, for all you sports fans, the Alamodome is a short car trip away. That's right! You never have to miss a Spurs home game again!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Leon Valley?
The average rent price for Leon Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Leon Valley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Leon Valley include Seneca Sun Valley.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leon Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Leon Valley area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leon Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leon Valley from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Universal City, and Live Oak.

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Leon Valley Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seneca Sun Valley