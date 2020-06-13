334 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX

A Few Tips for Your Move

Moving into a new home, condo or apartment can be intimidating. However, with a bit of planning and advice, you can leave the stress and fretting to other, less prepared individuals! Before you do any searching online or via the help of a friend or realtor, make a complete list of what you want in your new place. This is a list of the amenities you actually want in your home or you want access to, such as the number of bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, covered or garage parking, swimming pool and fitness areas, gated access, gas or electric stoves and whether or not you prefer stand alone showers or ones with a tub included. This list will greatly narrow your prospects and allow you to view a more customized batch of prospective new properties to go look at. Once you have compiled the list, you need to budget for how much you'd like to spend on rent each month and share that information with your realtor. Now, when you actually begin going out to properties, it is best to have your paperwork in order and ready to present to a potential landlord. These papers include your personal identification, work references, rental history and your credit report. You will also need to keep in mind that application fees and deposit fees are usually standard, so have some money put aside for those as well as the deposit that is also required to hold your property once you've found the one you absolutely must have!