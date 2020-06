334 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX

Leon Valley's Neighborhoods

Looking for a new home can be a stressful task if you are unfamiliar with the area. Leon Valley has four distinct neighborhoods, but it can be difficult to tell where San Antonio ends and Leon Valley begins. Here are some helpful hints at what you can expect to find in each neighborhood.

Wurzbach Rd/Desilu Dr: This lush neighborhood is heavily wooded with blue spruce, cypress, oak and ash trees, which provide excellent shade during the heat of the summer! Whether it's a condo for rent or a home rental you are searching for, this area is ripe with medium to large-sized properties just waiting to be snatched up! Many of the properties are older and well-established like the neighborhood, but not at all run down or shabby. It is also conveniently located a couple of minutes from the 410 loop, which makes for an easy commute to anywhere in San Antonio you might need to travel to!

Huebner Rd: This neighborhood is close to Hwy 16, yet another easy commute into San Antonio should you need the access for work in the city! This area is perfect for those looking for a studio apartment to rent or a one-bedroom apartment to rent. If you want to find an apartment in Leon Valley that is roomy, surrounded with stunning landscaping and is peacefully quiet compared to downtown San Antonio, this is your area!

Evers Rd: Evers Road runs parallel to Hwy 16, otherwise known as Bandera Rd., and features the beautiful Raymond Rimkus Park! Many residents can be found relaxing beneath one of the many cypress Trees with a book or having a picnic, while others enjoy walking their dogs or taking a daily jog through the area. It is truly stunning! The home rentals tend to go fast in this popular neighborhood.

Merkens Dr: This neighborhood is filled with medium to large suburban homes (usually 3-6 bedrooms), well-tended lawns and gardens, and very clean, well-maintained streets. Babcock Road is a shout away and the Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center is just beyond that. Many homes are well established but not old, while others were built as recently as 2000. Grocery stores, restaurants, fabulous parks and nature trails, a medical center! What are you waiting for?