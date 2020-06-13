122 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
6 Units Available
Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$689
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa de Oro in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
$
Eckhert Crossing
15 Units Available
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Monte Vista
2 Units Available
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Belknap Arms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Highland Hills
49 Units Available
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
749 sqft
This property is near the City Base Landing shopping mall and Pickwell Park. Community amenities include a bilingual staff, swimming pool and playground. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
41 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Lockhill Estates
36 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
68 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1440 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Forest Crest
50 Units Available
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,159
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1225 sqft
Near I-10 and area parks. Beautiful interiors with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site amenities include Nest technology, a pool, gym and game room. Trash valet.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Forest Crest
53 Units Available
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,245
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1249 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
42 Units Available
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
Located near Interstate 10 close to the University of Texas at San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta. Pet-friendly apartment community amenities include dog park and basketball court. Recently renovated units feature dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
23 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Vance Jackson
33 Units Available
Joule
10707 W Ih 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
882 sqft
A modern community within minutes of IH-10. Near the 1604 Loop. The community is pet-friendly. Homes offer washer and dryer hookups, modern kitchens, and spacious layouts. Two pools and a renovated clubhouse on-site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown San Antonio
20 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
32 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
15 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Crown Meadows
15 Units Available
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1355 sqft
Found just off I-410, this award-winning community is 15 minutes from Downtown San Antonio. The units feature state-of-the-art amenities, upscale interiors and stainless appliances, in addition to a community coffee bar and outdoor TV.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
$
23 Units Available
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Units feature W/D hookup, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy communal pool, gym, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, just minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fifty02 Westover Hills in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

